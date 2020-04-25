John Dzubay can’t recall enduring a stranger time than right now, with the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic hanging over everything and temporarily changing society as we knew it.
“We are living history,” said the 71-year-old Dzubay, Stewartville’s 34-year volleyball coach. “It doesn’t seem real.”
While navigating his way through the trouble wrought by this pandemic, Dzubay was delivered a shot of fun news this past week.
It came in the shape of an award, with the Minnesota Volleyball Coaches Association having named him the 2019 Class AA Volleyball Coach of the Year.
That came months after Stewartville claimed its fifth state title under Dzubay, a championship which backed up the Tigers’ season-long No. 1 ranking.
Stewartvilled beat North Branch 3-2 in the title match and finished its season 30-4.
Dzubay was thrilled with the award. But he wasn’t ready to take much credit for it.
“If we had not won the state championship, I would not be getting any award,” he said. “This is about what our (players) have accomplished, not me. But I am proud of the program we have, where we do things the right way and the kids are working hard all the time. I don’t take any of that for granted.”
Dzubay, already a Minnesota Hall of Fame coach, is eager to get going on his 35th season at Stewartville, though he says it’s one in some doubt.
He knows the pandemic might shut down any chance for him to work with his players this summer. As for high school practices starting up in August, he knows there is no guarantee of that.
“Oh my gosh, I can’t look that far ahead,” Dzubay said. “I think by then we’ll have (high school sports). But who knows.”
Whenever the next season happens, Dzubay will be in line to start chipping towards a couple of milestones. He’s just two wins shy of No. 900 at Stewartville, and 24 from his 1,000th win overall. Dzubay began his career at Plainview.