Rochester Lourdes made the eight-hour bus trip to Warroad last winter and nearly upset the then-No. 1-ranked Warriors on their home ice.
Lourdes suffered a narrow 2-1 loss to Warroad that day, but the confidence the Eagles gained boosted them to a Section 1A championship and the program's first-ever trip to the Class A girls hockey state tournament.
Warroad will return the favor this week. The No. 3-ranked Warriors will make the long bus ride to play No. 9 Lourdes at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Graham Arena. Warroad will finish the long road trip with a 5 p.m. game against Dodge County on Saturday at Dodge County Ice Arena in Kasson. A challenging weekend for Lourdes continues Saturday at No. 5-ranked South St. Paul.
Warroad (14-3-1 overall) already holds a 6-1 win against Dodge County this season; The Warriors topped the Wildcats on Dec. 28 at Warroad on the first day of the Warriors' holiday invitational tournament.
Warroad enters this week on a 10-game winning streak and averages a state-best 6.5 goals per game. Lourdes, which had its three-game winning streak snapped on Saturday by Stillwater, the No. 7 team in Class AA, averages 4.6 goals per game and allows 2.6.
It's possible Lourdes and Warroad could meet more than once this season, if both teams qualify for the state tournament.
