In the final wrestling practice of his career, Steve Larsen separated his shoulder. He hadn’t missed a match or a practice throughout his four years at Concordia College.
But a separated shoulder wasn’t going to keep Larsen from competing for a national championship.
He had to try. There was no other option.
Larsen fell short. The separated shoulder limited Larsen’s range of motion and was extremely painful. Larsen lost his last collegiate match.
It was 1992.
He finished his collegiate career as an All-American, and Larsen owned the most wins (124) of any wrestler in Concordia’s history.
Twenty-eight years later, Larsen faced an even bigger challenge than that separated shoulder.
Larsen had determined that the 2019-20 season was going to be his last at the helm of the Rochester Century wrestling program. It was his 18th year in charge.
On Feb. 22, Larsen stood in the Mayo Civic Center and rejoiced with Owen Pharo, Seth Arndt and Garrett Pavelko after they sealed their state-meet bids with victories in the Section 1AAA Tournament.
The following day, Larsen woke up early. His mind was racing with excitement. Three wrestlers qualifying for the state tournament was huge.
Larsen slipped out of bed and decided to head to the Dan Abraham Healthy Living Center, on the Mayo Clinic campus. He hopped on the treadmill and decided to run a mile slightly slower than his average pace.
Larsen had worked up a sweat. The avid runner was feeling good, so he turned up the speed. He was going to conquer a second mile.
He didn’t make it to Mile Two.
Everything went fuzzy.
“I felt numbness on my right side,” Larsen remembered. “Then everything went to sleep.”
In the middle of the DAHLC, Larsen suffered a stroke.
He was rushed to Saint Mary’s Hospital, less than a mile away.
“I was at the right place at the right time,” Larsen said.
The medical professionals at Mayo Clinic got right to work helping Larsen. He started to recover quickly. But things still weren’t fully clicking. His peripheral vision in his right eye was damaged, and he struggled to understand words and letters. But Larsen kept plugging away and working at it.
Nothing was keeping him away from the Xcel Energy Center. Just six days after suffering the stroke, Larsen slipped into a suite to watch Pharo, Pavelko and Arndt compete at state.
Larsen watched as Pavelko won two matches before losing a hard-fought bout in overtime in the wrestleback rounds. He was agitated at the refereeing in Arndt’s second match. Larsen believed his guy was swindled.
Then, he was frustrated with the fact that the Minnesota State High School League refuses to make the state wrestling tournament a truedouble-elimination bracket. Instead, Pharo suffered a tough loss in the first round and his senior season over when the wrestler he lost to, lost his second match.
“You get a really strong relationship with these kids,” Larsen said. “I’ve known Garrett since he was born. I’ve known Owen since he was in elementary school. I’ve known Seth since he was in ninth grade. You get a really strong bond with those kids and you respect them for sticking it out and all the work they put in and they know you’re there for them every day. That’s a powerful thing. It meant a lot. It was important for me to be in the building so they could feel my presence.”
Even though he still felt weak and his vision was impaired, Larsen had to be there. There was no other choice. Just like in college when Larsen had to wrestle with an obliterated shoulder.
Larsen’s presence meant everything to his guys.
“I’m wrestling for Coach Larsen,” Pavelko told the Post Bulletin. “He’s been one of my biggest supporters. I’m glad he’s here.”
They weren’t shocked that he made his way back.
“That’s who he is,” assistant coach Brian Russell said at state. “He was going to find a way to get here and watch his guys. We knew from the start that he’s a wrestler. He’s going to be tough and come back. We knew he’d fight. And so we’re going to fight for him.”
In the last two weeks, Larsen has improved immensely. He was able to get back to teaching on a part-time basis. He has regained a lot of his peripheral vision in that damaged right eye.
“I’m doing a lot better,” Larsen said. “Each and every day, I feel stronger and improve a little bit more. I’ll fully recover. I’ll be back to running and stuff this summer.”
Larsen is still planning to retire at the end of the 2019-20 school year. Eighteen years at Rochester Century is one heck of a career.
“I wanted to give back to the sport what it gave to me,” Larsen said. “But I feel like it should be someone else’s turn.”
Larsen will still be around wrestling. Even if he’s not the head coach, he hopes to be back as an assistant coach at Century. The bond he’s created with his guys his far too strong.
A separated shoulder couldn’t stop Larsen 28 years ago. A stroke wasn’t strong enough to knock him off his course either.