ST. PAUL – Kasson-Mantorville wrestling is like a freight train flying downhill. The KoMets don’t slow down. If anything, when an obstacle presents itself, they push the pedal to the metal.
There’s a never-ending desire to win.
Third place won’t satiate it. Neither will second place.
“We work too hard to lose,” 132-pounder Logan Vaughan said. “We work our butts off for it. All we know is winning. That’s our mentality. That’s our mindset.”
Seven KoMets qualified for the individual state meet. Five of them won their first-round match. Friday at Xcel Energy Center, Vaughan was one of three K-M stars to advance to the Class AA state semifinals, joining Bennett Berge (170) and Patrick Kennedy (182).
But success is not a surprise. It’s an expectation. Jamie Heidt and the rest of the K-M coaching staff know it. Vaughan, Kennedy and the rest of the K-M grapplers embrace it.
“Honestly, it’s not as big of a deal to me,” Vaughan said moments after defeating Becker’s Jake Nelson 5-0 in the quarterfinals.
“I’ve been in situations like this before. To me, this is to be expected. Now, it’s just to further it on and make the state finals.”
For the last two years, Vaughan has fallen short in the state semifinals. He’s placed fourth each of the last two years.
“I’m fixing to change that,” Vaughan said sternly. “Because winning is everything here.”
Vaughan is striving to get on the level of Berge and Kennedy. Those two don’t really know what it’s like to lose. The duo has combined for a 75-1 record this season.
Berge advanced to the state semifinals with two major decision victories on Friday. He destroyed Foley’s Andy Knutson 15-5 and South Saint Paul’s Quinn Christoffersen 13-2.
Berge made Christoffersen look like he didn’t deserve to be on the same mat as the K-M star. And that’s impressive because Christoffersen entered the match with a 28-2 record.
Kennedy will go for his fourth state championship tomorrow after two pins. In the opening round, it took Kennedy just 97 seconds to pin Tri-City United’s Riley O’Malley. He one-upped it in the quarterfinals with a 45-second pin of Sauk Centre-Melrose’s Karter Wensmann.
“If you can go out and win by large margins, it’s super fun,” Kennedy said. “Me and Bennett, if he goes out and gets a major, I’m going to get a technical fall. It’s a competition between ourselves. That’s what makes it really fun.”
K-M's Kail Wynia and Anthony Moe-Tucker both advanced to the quarterfinals before falling in hard-fought bouts. Wynia was tripped up by Totino-Grace’s Adam Sylvester in an 11-7 decision. Sylvester improved to 41-4 this season.
Moe-Tucker was felled by Connor Bleymeyer in a 3-2 decision. Moe-Tucker needed just a few more seconds in the third period, and he could’ve executed the takedown that would’ve propelled him into the Class AA 285-pound semifinals.
Wynia and Moe-Tucker are still alive. They’ll just have to battle their way back in the consolation bracket with hopes of getting a medal.
Vaughan, Berge and Kennedy have secured their place on the podium. But a place on the podium just isn’t good enough for K-M. First place is the only acceptable outcome.
The freight train. It’s flying forward at the speed of light.
“We’re here to dominate,” Kennedy said. “That won’t change as the tournament gets deeper and the competition gets tougher.”