ST. PAUL — Confusion. Shock. Panic.
Those were the emotions that engulfed Garrett Pavelko’s mind moments after receiving a phone call that his wrestling coach, Steve Larsen, had suffered a stroke early Sunday morning.
“I was shocked,” the Rochester Century senior said. “I had no idea it was happening. He was just fine the day before and the next thing I know, I hear is that he has a stroke. I was like, ‘What? That can’t be. He was fine yesterday!'”
Larsen wasn’t able to be in Pavelko’s corner on Friday at the state wrestling tournament, but just five days after his stroke, Larsen slid into a seat at Xcel Energy Center and watched Century's Pavelko, Seth Arndt and Owen Pharo compete in the first round of the Class AAA individual state wrestling tournament.
Pharo and Arndt both fell in their first-round matches, but Pavelko had no intention of being the third Panther to do so.
Pavelko controlled Waconia’s Gage Mueller from the opening whistle. A late takedown sealed Pavelko’s 5-0 victory. Even though Larsen wasn’t in his corner, he could feel the presence of his head coach.
“I’m wrestling for Coach Larsen,” Pavelko said. “He’s been one of my biggest supporters. I’m glad he’s here. The first match is one of the biggest matches of the state tournament. If you lose, you could be done. It was a huge confidence booster that he’s here.”
Larsen might not have been on the mat, but the Panthers were in good hands.
Six-year assistant coach Brian Russell and high-energy assistant Joel Messick handled the coaching duties.
“It’s tough to be without him,” Russell said of Larsen. “Having worked for him as long as I have and known him as long as I have, it’s been tough. He wanted to be here coaching. He’s worked so hard for these guys. These kids have worked hard, too. We have to stay the course and give them the opportunity for them to be here and do our best with that.”
Russell has not only coached with Larsen for a significant period of time, but he also wrestled for Larsen in high school. Their bond runs deep.
“You can’t put into words what he’s meant to me or what he’s meant for this program,” Russell said. “It’s not just the coaching aspect, but how to run your team, how to deal with practice, how to motivate guys. He’s taught me so much.”
Russell knew there was no keeping Larsen away from Xcel Energy Center where he'd watch his trio of state performers.
“That’s who he is,” Russell quipped. “He was going to find a way to get here and watch his guys. We knew from the start that he’s a wrestler. He’s going to be tough and come back. We knew he’d fight. And so we’re going to fight for him.”
Pavelko was nipped in the quarterfinals 2-0 by Lakeville South’s Willie Bastyr. Pavelko’s path towards the podium will require a run in the consolation bracket. He won’t give up because he knows Larsen wouldn’t give up last Sunday.
“It’d be amazing,” Pavelko said. “I know he’d be so proud of me.”
ROMERO ADVANCES TO SEMIS
Anthony Romero didn’t wrestle last year due to personal reasons. He didn’t want to get into those details.
Instead of muddling in the past, Romero is focused solely on the future. The 106-pound Grand Meadow/LeRoy-Ostrander/Southland star became the first wrestler from southeastern Minnesota to book his ticket to the Class A state semifinals.
Romero cruised into the quarterfinals with a 57-second pin in the first round. But in the quarterfinals, Romero faced one of his biggest challenges of the season. Aitkin’s Marshall Larson entered 46-6 this season.
But Romero stayed calm and collected. He jumped out to a 5-0 advantage, though Larson wasn’t going to go quietly. Larson was closing in on a pin, but Romero wiggled out of his grasp and held on for an 8-4 victory.
“Feels amazing,” Romero said. “This atmosphere is crazy. It’s my first time here. To walk out here and see everyone, it’s just a blast.”
Some wrestlers come to the state tournament with the hopes of getting on the podium. Romero has a more narrowed with that than.
“I’m here to get on the top of the podium,” Romero said. “I want a state championship.”
GMLOS was frustrated at Thursday’s Class A team state duals. The Cougars blew two late leads and were eliminated way earlier than they had envisioned.
Romero came out on Friday with a chip on his shoulder.
He wanted to prove that Thursday was a fluke and that GMLOS wrestling can make a statement at the state tournament.
“Yesterday was rough,” Romero said. “I came in here today with the goal of bringing the team back up.”
ROCHESTER WRESTLERS FALL JUST SHORT
Mayo’s Marshall Peters and Pavelko were the only Rochester wrestlers to advance to the quarterfinals.
Peters defeated Eden Prairie’s Jacory Bates with a 12-2 major decision, and he had even higher aspirations.
Peters held a 4-0 advantage over Forest Lake’s Dan Vanacker in the Class AAA 132-pound quarterfinals.
He just needed to grind it out.
But Vanacker unleashed an unstoppable onslaught in the final two minutes and came from behind to beat Peters in a 7-6 decision.
Peters was sent to the consolation bracket.
Mayo teammate Cade Sheehan battled Stillwater’s 49-match winner Trey Kruse, but he couldn’t outlast the 145-pound star. Sheehan fell 5-0 and finished his season 32-6.
John Marshall senior Connor Higgins was pinned by Lakeville South’s Ryan Cripe in 3:50. Higgins finished his outstanding career with over 100 career wins and a 30-8 record this season.