The temperature in Rochester on Wednesday was an unseasonably warm 37 degrees.
The same day in Honolulu, Hawaii, the mercury rose to a predictable 81.
Wednesday was the day that 6-feet-3, 220-pound John Egami was introduced to snow for the first time, his Punahou (Honolulu) High School wrestling team having landed in Rochester to take part in the Friday-Saturday nationally renowned Clash XVIII Tournament at UCR-Regional Sports Center.
“I’ve spent my whole life in the Hawaiian Islands, so to see snow for the first time was really different,” said Egami, a senior. “It was pretty and there was just a very tranquil feeling to be in it. But then the cold hit me. It felt like sharp knives."
Imagine Egami having been here to experience last year’s brutal winter. He’d have felt like he was being bludgeoned by Samurai Swords.
But Egami wasn’t really complaining. He’s mostly basked in his winter wonderland experience of the last few days. Besides the tranquility of all of that white, he’s taken part in snow-ball fights, snow-man building and simple walks in the “invigorating” cold.
He’s also wrestled, along with the rest of his team. That started Friday, with Punahou — which also flew in for this tournament in 2008, 2010 and 2012 — going 1-2 on the day.
A state wrestling tournament runner-up last season in Hawaii, Punahou is finding a different wrestling style at the Clash as it also takes note of all of the big-time programs in it, some nationally ranked.
“The guys here, they are really heavy with their hands,” said Egami’s 182-pound teammate Zander Manuel. “They are a bit less finesse than we are. They are more ‘ground and pound.’ ”
Then Manuel smiled and said, “They've got that farmer strength.”
Punahou associate head coach Maika Nagata was a Punahou wrestler back in 2008 when his team made the trip to Rochester for the Clash.
He said he came back to Hawaii a better wrestler after doing battle in the Clash. The varied competition here, he says, was the best part about it. The 29-year-old Nagata notes that they see the same teams over and over again in Honolulu. To find something else requires a plane flight to another island.
“It’s great to see what these teams are like on the mainland,” Nagata said. “You want to see what these other wrestlers are doing. It’s good to be guaranteed a lot of matches (three duals per team each day) when we are here and face all of this tough competition. Then, when you come home, you bring this experience with you. It makes going to the state (Hawaii) tournament seem that much easier, because you’ve wrestled so many top-level guys at the Clash.”
REACHING OUT
For these Punahou athletes, this trip hasn’t just been about wrestling and experiencing a snowy climate. It’s also been about reaching out and extending themselves to some people less fortunate than they are.
The team’s coaching staff has made sure of that.
“I think it’s important for students to give back,” Nagata said. “We are lucky to come here on this trip because so much is given to us. To see something other than wrestling while we are here is important. It’s a time to reflect on what life is about and to see what some others are going through.”
Those sentiments are what steered the Punahou team to Hope Lodge in Rochester, a treatment residence for cancer patients.
The Punahou wrestlers and coaches spent from 1:30-4:30 p.m. there on Wednesday, visiting with the Hope Lodge patients and their caregivers and playing board games with them.
It was an experience that especially resonated with Egami and Manuel, both who've had grandfathers die of lung cancer.
“Getting these cancer patients’ perspectives, it opens eyes,” Egami said. “It helps me appreciate everything I have in life. Hopefully we were able to give these cancer patients and their caregivers some joy and some hope to keep fighting. We were all their to support them.”
All the way from Hawaii.