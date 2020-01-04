CLASH XVIII
Saturday morning/afternoon session
DIVISION 5
Round 1
Washington (Ill.) 38, Grand Island (Neb.) 28
Northfield 35, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau (Wis.) 30
Round 2
Grand Island 35, Northfield 28
Washington 40, G-E-T 22
Round 3
G-E-T 39, Grand Island 37
Washington 31, Northfield 30
DIVISION 6
Round 1
Kearney (Mo.) 50, Rapid City Central (S.D.) 18
Forest Lake 41, Blaine 27
Round 2
Forest Lake 46, Kearney (Mo.) 26
Blaine 48, Rapid City Central (S.D.) 24
Round 3
Blaine 46, Kearney 18
Forest Lake 46, Rapid City Central 30
DIVISION 7
Round 1
Anoka 35, Slinger (Wis.) 30
Ankeny Centennial (Iowa) 47, Punahou (Hawaii) 28
Round 2
Anoka 44, Punahou 31
Ankeny Centennial 45, Slinger 30
Round 3
Ankeny Centennial 48, Anoka 22
Punahou 38, Slinger 32
DIVISION 8
Round 1
Mayo 42, Northwest (Neb.) 32
Ellsworth (Wis.) 49, Apple Valley 19
Round 2
Apple Valley 42, Mayo 21
Ellsworth 55, Northwest 18
Round 3
Ellsworth 65, Mayo 8
Apple Valley 40, Northwest 39