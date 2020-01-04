The Clash XVIII 2020
Buy Now

Wrestling fans look on during The Clash XVIII National High School Wrestling Duals Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at UCR-Regional Sports Center. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)

 Joe Ahlquist

CLASH XVIII

Saturday morning/afternoon session

DIVISION 5

Round 1

Washington (Ill.) 38, Grand Island (Neb.) 28

Northfield 35, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau (Wis.) 30

Round 2

Grand Island 35, Northfield 28

Washington 40, G-E-T 22

Round 3

G-E-T 39, Grand Island 37

Washington 31, Northfield 30

DIVISION 6

Round 1

Kearney (Mo.) 50, Rapid City Central (S.D.) 18

Forest Lake 41, Blaine 27

Round 2

Forest Lake 46, Kearney (Mo.) 26

Blaine 48, Rapid City Central (S.D.) 24

Round 3

Blaine 46, Kearney 18

Forest Lake 46, Rapid City Central 30

DIVISION 7

Round 1

Anoka 35, Slinger (Wis.) 30

Ankeny Centennial (Iowa) 47, Punahou (Hawaii) 28

Round 2

Anoka 44, Punahou 31

Ankeny Centennial 45, Slinger 30

Round 3

Ankeny Centennial 48, Anoka 22

Punahou 38, Slinger 32

DIVISION 8

Round 1

Mayo 42, Northwest (Neb.) 32

Ellsworth (Wis.) 49, Apple Valley 19

Round 2

Apple Valley 42, Mayo 21

Ellsworth 55, Northwest 18

Round 3

Ellsworth 65, Mayo 8

Apple Valley 40, Northwest 39

What's your reaction?

0
0
0
0
0