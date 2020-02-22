ROCHESTER – Rochester Mayo had their own section of fans in the upper deck of the Civic Center shouting down words of encouragement.
Mayo junior Marshall Peters didn’t show it publicly, but he heard those cheers. And he needed every single one of them.
In the Section 1AAA semifinals, Peters trailed Faribault’s DJ Saunders 4-3 with just seconds remaining in the third period. Peters was moments away from suffering what would be a crushing loss.
But with the Mayo crowd roaring, Peters dug deep and escaped Saunders’ clutches to force overtime. In overtime, Peters dominated and advanced with a 6-4 win.
Marshall Peters comes from behind to win in overtime to advance to the 132-pound Section 1AAA championship bout.
“I just kind of looked over to my coaches and my teammates and I knew that they were the ones who got me here,” Peters said. “I couldn’t let them down. Then, I have family up in the stands and they’re so supportive. To look up and see them in the stands cheering me on, that gave me the boost I needed to come back.”
The come-from-behind win sent Peters to the 132-pound Section 1AAA championship bout. He never let Northfield’s Sam Holman generate any momentum.
Peters was like a cobra, squeezing the life out of Holman. Every single time Holman tried to make a move, Peters threw a bucket of ice water on it. Peters’ 3-1 victory gave him his first-ever Section 1 crown.
Mayo's Marshall Peters is going to state!
“It felt great,” Peters said. “It’s my fourth time in the section finals, but it’s my first one to win. It feels so good.”
But yet again, Peters pointed to Mayo’s standout supporters as a big reason why he got the job done.
“It feels really good for all of them to watch me and see that hard work pay off,” Peters said. “All that support feels great.”
Peters hasn’t won a state title during his career. He’ll get a chance to make another run at it next week. He won’t be alone either. Teammate Cade Sheehan placed second at 145 pounds, and he earned the first state bid of his career.
“This is a feeling that won’t go away for a while,” Peters said. “I can go into state with so much confidence now.”
Earlier in the week, Peters believed he was built for the big moments. But words only go so far. Peters proved it Saturday.