There’s always a hunter and then there’s the hunted.
For the entire season, the Grand Meadow/LeRoy-Ostrander/Southland wrestling team has kept a low profile. It stayed out of the state rankings despite racking up win after win.
GMLOS went 23-1 overall and 8-1 against Section 1A opponents.
“We feel a little bit like an underdog,” GMLOS coach Randy Smith said. “We’re trying to prove ourselves to the majority of the state. We didn’t get a lot of recognition throughout the year. We were never in the rankings. We ended up winning sections and even earlier on, we’d beat ranked teams, but we never got ranked.
"We hung out in the weeds. We didn’t get a lot of respect.”
But that’s exactly the way Smith prefers it. GMLOS will compete in the Class A state dual tournament on Thursday at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. It is scheduled to battle No. 5-ranked Blue Earth Area in the first round at 9 a.m.
The Bulldogs are the hunters now.
“This team is very special,” Smith said. “My philosophy is always that there are wrestlers and then there are guys out for wrestling. The majority of our guys are true wrestlers. They’re motivated. They work hard at everything they do and it shows with their success in football and in wrestling.”
Anthony Romero (106), Daniel Smith (160) and Noah Sayles (170) all became Section 1A individual champions last week. Then, five more GMLOS wrestlers placed second in their respective weight classes to qualify for state.
“Only four guys were seeded to advance to state,” Smith said. “The rest of them had to battle back. It helps them realize that you can’t look at people’s records. You can’t look at the seeds. You have to just go out there and wrestle your best.”
But Smith said he believes that there are two guys who didn’t qualify for state individually who could be the difference-makers in the team duals.
“We got eight guys qualified for state but two of our deadliest guys are two that didn’t qualify for state: Donavon Felten and Christian Jacobsen,” Smith said. “They go out there and just hit another gear.”
Smith has gushed about his squad’s togetherness and toughness. Even when things aren’t going well, they stick together. That will be tested during the state dual meet.
“With their friendship, they don’t want to let each other down,” Smith said. “That really carried over to the team we had. We had some things go wrong in the semifinals. We had to turn to our other teammates. I remember one of our wrestlers going to the guys that were coming up and the heavier weights and admitting that he messed up and that they needed to pick him up.
"The rest of the way, he was feeling really bad for his teammates because he felt like he let them down. The rest of the team went and picked him up.”
GMLOS stayed in the weeds during the regular season. It lurked in the shadows throughout most of the postseason. But it is ready to let their light shine at the state meet.
"We just have to keep wrestling at the level we have been," Smith said. "It’s a different mat, it’s a different arena but it’s still wrestling. We have to go out and perform."