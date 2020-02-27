ST. PAUL – Grand Meadow-LeRoy-Ostrander-Southland wrestling needed just one more win.
“You win, we win,” GMLOS coach Randy Smith told his junior 195-pounder, Cameron Sneed.
Sneed had been Mr. Reliable for GMLOS all season long. He entered Thursday’s Class A state team duals with a terrific 32-9 record.
Sneed jumped out to a 6-1 lead over Badger-Greenbush-Middle River's Jacob Bergsnev. Sneed was three minutes away from sealing GMLOS’ victory and sending the Bulldogs to the fifth-place match.
Sneed was controlling everything. Bergsnev was panicking while Sneed was squeezing the life out of him. B-G-MR’s hopes were alive by a flicker, but Sneed was seemingly moments away from dousing that flicker of hope.
But in a flash, everything changed. Bergsnev and Sneed were tied up like two grizzly bears, but Bergnsev spun and flung Sneed to the mat. In a blink of an eye, Bergnsev had gone from the victim to the aggressor.
Bergnsev’s pin trimmed GMLOS’ lead to just nine points (36-27) with two matches remaining. The tide had been turned. B-G-MR had the momentum, and everyone in the Xcel Energy Center knew it.
B-G-MR dominated the final two weight classes. 220-pounder Dominic Vacura pinned GMLOS’ Aaron Mork in 31 seconds, and 285-pounder Colten Gust pinned GMLOS’ Colten Gardner in 39 seconds to seal the come-from-behind victory.
“This is a turning point,” Smith said. “You either pick yourself up and work harder or else you kind of drag the team down. You have to decide.”
GMLOS came to the team state duals expecting to stay awhile. They had title aspirations. They felt slept on and disrespected entering state. But they were the first team eliminated. Blue Earth Area handed GMLOS a gutting 34-32 loss in the Class A quarterfinals, and B-G-MR’s 39-36 win over GMLOS in the consolation semifinals sent the Bulldogs packing.
Blowing a late lead to Blue Earth Area in the quarterfinals certainly set the tone for the heartbreaking loss in the consolation semifinals. B-G-MR had lost to top-seeded LPGE-Browerville, and they just wanted it more.
106-pound star Anthony Romero and 113-pounder Cohen Wiste both picked up early pins against B-G-MR, but the Bulldogs lost three straight bouts which allowed B-G-MR to get their bearings.
GMLOS 106-pounder Anthony Romero is a machine. Quick pin gives GMLOS a 6-0 lead in the consolation semifinals. pic.twitter.com/PcoG09sKi2— Post-Bulletin Sports (@Sports_PB) February 27, 2020
“We came out flat,” Smith said. “We didn’t get it going like we normally do. You could see in our team that some people just let down a little bit.”
GMLOS won’t have a lot of time to sit on the two gut-wrenching losses. Eight Bulldogs will wrestle on Friday in the state individual meet. Romero, Wiste, Sneed, James Jacobsen, Lucas Winfield, Rece Voigt, Daniel Smith and Noah Sayles will all get a chance to battle for a state crown.
“For the most part, the guys that are wrestling tomorrow are the ones who wrestled good today,” Smith said. “I think they’ll be ready to go. We need the guys who aren’t wrestling tomorrow to pick it up a little bit for next year.”
But Thursday is going to sting all offseason.
Two matches. Two leads. Two losses. Both decided in the final bout.
Smith tried to console his guys in the bowels of the Xcel Energy Center. But the home of the Minnesota Wild felt like a house of horrors for the Bulldogs.
“Look around this circle,” Smith said. “Everyone around you is going to be back next year. We have to learn from this.”
Photos: GMLOS, Blue Earth Area wrestling State Class A team quarterfinal https://t.co/JdpT7E029N— Post-Bulletin Sports (@Sports_PB) February 27, 2020
Class A State Quarterfinals
Blue Earth Area 34, GMLOS 34-32
106 - Anthony Romero (GMLOS) over Caleb Langager (Blue Earth Area) Fall 0:42
113 - Cohen Wiste (GMLOS) over Ty Peterson (Blue Earth Area) Dec 6-2
120 - Davis Sunken (Blue Earth Area) over Cael Gilbert (GMLOS) Maj 11-1
126 - Jacob Beeler (Blue Earth Area) over James Jacobsen (GMLOS) Fall 3:28
132 - Caleb Beeler (Blue Earth Area) over Lucas Winfield (GMLOS) Dec 2-0
138 - Donavon Felten (GMLOS) over Jaxen Klinkner (Blue Earth Area) Fall 1:16
145 - Koby Nagel (Blue Earth Area) over Corbin Ludemann (GMLOS) Fall 2:55
152 - Rece Voigt (GMLOS) over Parker Meyers (Blue Earth Area) Maj 11-1
160 - Christian Jacobsen (GMLOS) over Adam Schavey (Blue Earth Area) Fall 1:59
170 - Max Ehrich (Blue Earth Area) over Daniel Smith (GMLOS) Dec 9-7
182 - Noah Sayles (GMLOS) over Kean Hicks (Blue Earth Area) Maj 11-2
195 - Nick Frank (Blue Earth Area) over Aaron Mork (GMLOS) Fall 1:04
220 - Cameron Sneed (GMLOS) over Luke Mertens (Blue Earth Area) Dec 9-3
285 - Nick Lawrence (Blue Earth Area) over Colten Gardner (GMLOS) Fall 0:34
Class A State Consolation Semifinals
Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 39, GMLOS 36
106 - Anthony Romero (GMLOS) over Danyn Janousek (Badger-GB-MR) Fall 1:26
113 - Cohen Wiste (GMLOS) over Jaxon Janousek (Badger-GB-MR) Fall 4:16
120 - Tony Olson (Badger-GB-MR) over James Jacobsen (GMLOS) Fall 2:19
126 - Brogan Beito (Badger-GB-MR) over Wes Soltau (GMLOS) Fall 2:26
132 - Garrett Undeberg (Badger-GB-MR) over Lucas Winfield (GMLOS) Dec 10-5
138 - Corbin Ludemann (GMLOS) over Damian Hanson (Badger-GB-MR) Fall 0:14
145 - Donavon Felten (GMLOS) over Tristan Locken (Badger-GB-MR) Fall 1:41
152 - Andy Dostal (Badger-GB-MR) over Rece Voigt (GMLOS) Dec 5-1
160 - Christian Jacobsen (GMLOS) over Ethan Waage (Badger-GB-MR) Fall 3:44
170 - Caleb Vacura (Badger-GB-MR) over Daniel Smith (GMLOS) Dec 5-2
182 - Noah Sayles (GMLOS) over Nathan Waage (Badger-GB-MR) Fall 3:39
195 - Jacob Bergsnev (Badger-GB-MR) over Cameron Sneed (GMLOS) Fall 3:24
220 - Dominik Vacura (Badger-GB-MR) over Aaron Mork (GMLOS) Fall 0:31
285 - Colten Gust (Badger-GB-MR) over Colten Gardner (GMLOS) Fall 0:39