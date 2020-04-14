When Joel Messick was an undersized freshman at Cameron High School in northern Wisconsin, assistant wrestling coach Travis Ebner took him under his wing.
Ebner would open up the weight room early in the mornings before school so Messick could get a lift in. He’d give Messick rides when he needed them. Ebner was a hard-nosed coach, but he cared for his wrestlers.
Ebner expected nothing in return. He just knew Messick wanted to be great.
Thanks to that extra attention, Messick evolved into a 130-pound monster who’d place second in the state as a senior and wrestle at the college level.
Ebner’s guidance piqued Messick’s interest in coaching. When his wrestling career ended, Messick started coaching. After putting in four years as an assistant under Steve Larsen at Century High School, Messick was tabbed Tuesday as Century’s new head coach.
“I think looking back at that experience of having a coach who was willing to do anything for me, it really made me want to give back,” Messick told the Post Bulletin on Tuesday. “That’s what brought me into coaching. How can I give back to these kids and teach them what they taught me?”
Larsen had led the Century wrestling program for 18 years. When Larsen suffered a stroke the day after the Section 1 wrestling tournament in February, Messick and fellow assistant coach Brian Russell took over as co-head coaches. After the season, Larsen announced that he was stepping down. But he’s not going away. Larsen will just shift to be Messick’s assistant. Russell is also planning to return next season.
“Coach Larsen is going to be a big piece that I can lean on,” Messick said. “He can help me out so much with the scheduling and the paperwork and figuring out the logistical things that I don’t have a grasp on yet or haven’t done. He and coach Russell will continue to be big parts of what we have going forward.”
When Messick started as an assistant under Larsen, he was full of liveliness. That really hasn’t changed. He’s still going to be fired up in practices and on the mat. But he’s gained a better appreciation for the bigger picture and life outside of just wrestling.
Larsen teaches social studies at Kellogg Middle School and has worked incredibly hard to grow the love of wrestling at the younger levels. That could lead to a much-needed program to get more experienced wrestlers filtering into his Century High School program.
“I think I’ll bring some energy and some fresh new ideas,” Messick said. “My biggest goal is to grow this community of kids knowing that when they step in first grade or seventh grade or ninth grade, that we will have this aggressive style of wrestling and we’re going to go out there and compete.
"The steps we’ve taken in the last few years, down the road, that’s going to pay off. We might have a hard couple years here numbers-wise at the high school level but our numbers and talent coming up through the youth are really going to be the biggest way we can make a change of our direction.”
Seniors Owen Pharo, Seth Arndt and Garrett Pavelko all advanced to the Class AAA state tournament with strong performances at the section meet. The trio won’t be back to lead the Panthers next year, but Messick believes they gave the program a taste of success.
“It was good for some of our younger kids to see success,” Messick said. “Our younger guys will grow and learn from them and use their success as motivation in the future.”
Messick won’t be Larsen. No one can replicate him. Messick is going to be himself. Messick hasn’t forgotten how selfless Ebner was. He just hopes he can do the same for the Century wrestlers too.