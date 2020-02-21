ROCHESTER – Tickets to state weren’t punched on Friday. That will happen on Saturday.
But for Kasson-Mantorville wrestling, it was just another day of work.
That’s just what the KoMets do.
Undefeated three-time state champion Patrick Kennedy didn’t even have to wrestle a single match. Instead, the 182-pound Iowa commit just watched his teammates try to keep their individual seasons alive.
Plenty of them will join Kennedy in the Section 1AA semifinals tomorrow. Eleven KoMets went undefeated on Friday and made it into the Final Four in their respective weight classes.
Joseph Kennedy (113), Logan Vaughan (132), Tanner Paulson (145), Kail Wynia (160), Bennett Berge (170), Jackson Kennedy (195), Reed Parrish (220) and Anthony Moe-Tucker (285) all cruised into the semifinals with business-like performances.
Simley delivered a crushing blow to K-M last week during the championship of the Section 1AA team duals.
But K-M didn’t pout about the loss. It got right back to work and it showed on Friday.
“That’s the way we train,” K-M coach Jamie Heidt said. “That’s our focal point, the next event. We know how important the individual tournament is (Friday). Not only winning section titles but punching many tickets into the state tournament. This week was the same as usual, no matter what happened last week. Same mentality.”
Heidt could’ve brought up the fact that he had seven wrestlers pin their opponents Friday. But it wasn’t the big wins that stood out to the brainchild of this K-M juggernaut.
What grabbed Heidt was the wrestling of senior Preston Hitterdal. The 120-pounder isn’t a KoMets star. But he represents what makes K-M special.
Hitterdal advanced to the quarterfinals with a pin of Plainview-Elgin-Millville’s Alex Hinrichs. But he ran into trouble when Lake City’s Jonathan Harvey gave him a taste of his own medicine with a dominant 87-second pin in the semifinals.
Hitterdal was one of two KoMets to be sent to the consolation bracket. He was facing a win-or-go-home scenario, but the senior wasn’t about to have his career end.
Hitterdal bounced back with two-straight pins to keep his season alive. Even with the Civic Center crowd having dwindled to less than a few dozen, Hitterdal was wrestling as if the world was watching him.
“It’s hard, it’s not easy,” Heidt said. “It’s the last round of the night. You’ve been beaten. You’ve been trying to get through the backside to see if you get a chance. There’s a lot of pride that you need to have in this round. For a senior to go out there and give us a pin, that’s big. That’s what we’re about.”
Tough matches await K-M on Saturday, when the top two at each weight class will advance to state. More than a few of the KoMets will get shots at their Simley rivals as they strive for payback. But they’re going to go about their business the same way as they always do.
Friday was just another day of work. Saturday, they’re going to work overtime to get as many guys to state as possible.
“You know when you train hard and you work for days like this, you find ways to get motivated,” Heidt said. “These guys are good at being ready when the time comes. We’ll be ready.”