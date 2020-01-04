Cade Sheehan and Marshall Peters entered the Clash XVIII at UCR-Regional Sports Center with similar aspirations.
Simply, it was to not lose any matches, no easy feat in a tournament of this caliber.
Collectively, the Rochester Mayo stars almost got that done.
Sheehan, ranked No. 5 in Class AAA at 145 pounds, went a spotless 5-0 in the two-day event, the senior’s best showing ever at the Clash.
Peters, ranked fourth at 132, went 4-1. Neither Peters nor Sheehan wrestled in the first dual Saturday after Mayo had already clinched a win over Northwest (Neb.). Peters’ only loss came in Mayo’s opener Friday, falling 13-6 to Waverly-Shell Rock (Iowa) opponent Adien Riggins.
“I felt like I should have done a lot better in that first one,” said Peters, who has been dealing with a pair of ailing knees and finished fourth at state last year. “I didn’t move as well as I should have. But this has been fun. I love this tournament.”
Sheehan went ahead and just kept adding to what has already been an outstanding season for him.
The senior, a football star in the fall where he was a two-year starting at quarterback at Mayo, went 4-2 at the Clash last year.
This time, he wanted to take that up a notch.
“I’ve never been (unbeaten in the Clash) before and that’s what I was going for,” Sheehan said.
After getting a pin on Friday and two decision wins, Sheehan had his wish come true. He won by pin against Apple Valley and then closed things out with a technical fall against Ellsworth (Wis.).
“This is a big confidence boost for me,” Sheehan said. “You’re going against some of the best wrestlers in the country here. But there is still lots of critiquing of myself that I’ll be doing coming out of this. I love this. I love wrestling.”
As a team, Mayo finished 1-5, its win 42-32 over Northwest.
Mayo 42, Northwest (Neb.) 32
106 -- Calder Sheehan (M) tech. Fall Caleb Acorta 15-0 (4:25).
113 -- Kia Kobayashi (M) pinned Ben Sutherland 1:44.
120 -- Gray Arends (N) dec. Ben Timmerman 11-5.
126 -- Rick Kobayashi (M) maj. Dec. Caden Frederiksen 13-0.
132 -- Ian Funk (M) pinned Max Yendra 1:32.
138 -- Brady Isley (N) pinned Brennen Nelson 1:20.
145 -- Collin Quandt (N) tech. Fall 18-2 (5:06).
152 -- Owen Friesen (N) pinned Liam Olive 5:39.
160 -- Ethan Smith (M) pinned Austin Cooley 3:47.
170 -- Alex Cabello (N) pinned Cason Larson 1:09.
182 -- Ethan Vanderwaerdt (M) dec. Brody Sheeks 5-0.
195 -- Sam Allen (M) pinned Victor Isele 1:01.
220 -- Grady Griess (N) pinned Gavin Pike 1:31.
285 -- Dedric Burger (M) pinned Billy Schleichardt 1:12.
Apple Valley 42, Mayo 21
106 -- Austin Laudenbach (AV) tech. Fall (Kia Kobayashi 17-2 (3:41).
113 -- Jayden Hauter (AV) pinned Calder Sheehan 1:57.
120 -- Timmerman (M) pinned Tyler Laudenbach :36.
126 -- Ian Haueter (AV) dec. Rick Kobayashi 10-5.
132 -- Marcell Booth (AV) dec. Funk 3-2.
138 -- Marshall Peters (M) dec. Cade Sundgaard 4-1.
145 -- Cade Sheehan (M) pinned Jabril Ali :33.
152 -- Parker Elliott (AV) maj. Dec. Ayden Messmer 10-0.
160 -- Dylan Anderson (AV) pinned Smith :37.
170 -- Hunter Aceret (AV) pinned Larson 1:02.
182 -- Vanderwaerdt (M) dec. Travis Bender 8-6.
195-- Conner Elliott (AV) dec. Sam Allen 15-10.
220 -- Burger (M) dec. Joey Anderson 7-5.
285 -- Tashaud Nelson (AV) pinned Keegen Ernste 3:02.
Ellsworth (Wis.) 65, Mayo 8
106 -- Cale Ekholm (E) pinned Calder Sheehan 5:11.
113 -- Sam Thurmes (E) tech fall Kia Kobayashi 15-0 (3:46).
120 -- Cole Nelson (E) maj dec Timmerman 15-5.
126 -- Jack Voelker (E) pinned Ostergard 2:33.
132 -- Peters (M) dec. Bailey Poellinger 5-3.
138 -- Charlie Stuhl (E) tech fall Funk 18-3 (5:38).
145 -- Cade Sheehan (M) tech fall Ivan Veenendall 16-0 (2:47).
152 -- Gunnar Allyn (E) pinned Ayden Messmer 1:01.
160 -- Carter Huppert (E) dec. Smith :37.
170 -- Ryan Matzek (E) pinned Dylan Hughes 2:40.
182 -- Mike HInes (E) pinned Allen 1:32.
220 -- Kyle Anschutz (E) pinned Burger 3:59.
285 -- Logan Peterson (E) pinned Ernste 1:55.