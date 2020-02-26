ROCHESTER – There’s a treadmill in Connor Higgins’ house that gets used often. When the John Marshall star remembers a time when he got tired during crunch time, he gets irritated. He doesn’t want that to happen ever again, so he’ll head to the treadmill and run two or three miles at night. Mind you, this is after wrestling practice.
Higgins is mindful of everything he does. He’s changed his sleeping habits. He turns off his phone 30 minutes before he dozes off so that he gets a more restful sleep. He’s extremely careful with his diet.
It’s all part of the plan.
The goal is to get on the podium at the state wrestling tournament this weekend. But he has to execute all the other meticulous tiny details to put his plan in place. Higgins went 4-1 and placed second at 132 pounds at the Section 1AAA individual tournament last Saturday.
It was a good performance. It guaranteed that Higgins will go back to the state tournament for the fourth time in his career. But getting to the state tournament isn’t the goal. It’s time to bring home a medal.
“It’s my senior year,” Higgins said. “I have three years of experience at the state tournament. Every year, I’ve tried something different. This year, I am going in there with everything I know. I just want to make the little things right.”
Higgins has lamented some struggles at the state tournament during the past. Usually, he starts off strong during the qualifying rounds, but the grueling schedule has beaten him up on Day Two. He’s fallen one win short of getting on the podium.
“It’s always going into that second day,” Higgins said. “I’ve always had problems on that second day where I’m tired or I don’t get a good enough warm-up.”
Experience can be the best teacher, and Higgins has it in spades. He’s formulated his plan. He’s going to bed early. He’s getting up early and devouring a well-rounded breakfast. He plans to get to the Xcel Energy Center early and going through a brisk warm-up.
Everything counts. Because it’s his last chance.
“I’m feeling really good about it, man,” Higgins said. “I always tend to perform at the level I need to when I’m up there. Whatever level of competition comes, I will rise to it. I’m really excited to get up there again.”
Higgins believes this is the year. This year will be different.
Higgins has been putting in miles on that treadmill. He’s not going to be tired this time around.
There’s nothing that will keep the Higgins family from making the trek up to the Twin Cities to watch Higgins give it one final push.
It’s time to win a state medal.
“For all three years before this, my parents and everyone have been so supportive,” Higgins said.”Like when I’d lose on that second day, they’d still stay supportive after those losses. This year, I want to prove my point. I want to make it on that podium for them. They have come up for three years and they’ve had my back. I want to get it for them.”
SOUTHEASTERN MINNESOTA STATE-MEET QUALIFIERS
SECTION 1A
106 — 1. Anthony Romero, GMLOS. 2. Lucas Schiell, Z-M. 113 — 1. Cael Bartels, Chatfield. 2. Cohen Wiste, GMLOS. 120 —1. Brandon Ross, Caledonia/Houston. 2. James Jacobsen, GMLOS. 126 — 1. Luke Krier, Z-M. 2. Tucker Ginther, C/H. 132 — 1. Gavin Gust, D-E. 2. Lucas Winfield, GMLOS. 138 — 1. Taylor DeFrang, D-E. 2. Nolan Rommel, W-K. 145 — 1. Seth Goetzinger, Chatfield. 2. Rece Voigt, GMLOS. 152 — 1. Baxter O’Reilly, Goodhue. 2. Isaac Denstad, C/H. 160 — 1. Daniel Smith, GMLOS. 2. Tyler Shea, D-E. 170 — 1. Noah Sayles, GMLOS. 2. Jack Strub, C/H. 182 — 1. Gavin Dabelstein, D-E. 2. Gabe Tupper, Z-M. 195 — 1. Ethan Covers, Z-M. 2. Cameron Sneed, GMLOS. 220 — 1. AJ Karver, Chatfield. 2. Reece Lemke, D-E. 285 — 1. Alec Francis, C/H. 2. Spencer Welsh, D-E.
SECTION 2A
106 — Gavin Johnson, Kenyon-Wanamingo. 138 — Alec Johnson, K-W. 195 — Colton Krell, Westfield. 220 — Carter Quam, K-W. 285 — Dylan Nirk, Westfield.
• • •
SECTION 1AA
106 — 1. Cash Raymond, Simley. 2. Luke Williams, P.I. 113 — 1. Reid Nelson, Simley. 2. Jaacob Thompson, Byron. 120 —1. Maxwell Petersen, Byron. 2. Jonathan Harvey, Lake City. 126 — 1. Chase DeBlaere, Simley. 2. Ross Herber, LARP. 132 — 1. Mitchel Petersen, Byron. 2. Logan Vaughan, K-M. 138 — 1. Cael Berg, Simley. 2. Joe Kozlowski, Lake City. 145 — 1. Ryan Sokol, Simley. 2. Tanner Paulson, K-M. 152 — 1. Joe Stucky, PEM. 2. Travis Dohmen, Simley. 160 — 1. Kail Wynia, K-M. 2. Nolan Wanzek, Simley. 170 — 1. Gavin Nelson, Simley. 2. Bennett Berge, K-M. 182 — 1. Patrick Kennedy, K-M. 2. Quayin Short, Simley. 195 — 1. Jackson Kennedy, K-M. 2. Landan DuVal, Simley. 220 — 1. Bennett Tabor, Simley. 2. Garrison Solliday, St. Thomas Academy. 285 — 1. Logan Wingert, PEM. 2. Anthony Moe-Tucker, K-M.
• • •
SECTION 1AAA
(Area state-qualifiers)
132 — 1. Marshall Peters, Mayo. 138 — 2. Connor Higgins, John Marshall. 145 — 2. Cade Sheehan, Mayo. 152 — 2. Garrett Pavelko, Century. 160 — 1. Owen Pharo, Century. 220 — 1. Seth Arndt, Century.