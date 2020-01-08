Nothing wrong with Logan Wingert in the classroom. The Plainview-Elgin-Millville senior has a grade-point average that hovers around 3.5.
Still, Wingert's future doesn't include the classroom, despite his smarts.
“I’m not going to college,” Wingert said.
Then he laughs slightly and says, “I can’t sit still.”
What Wingert, who stands 6-feet-1 and weighs 275 pounds, enjoys is working with his hands. So he does that, all summer long. It’s not just his hands that get a workout, but also his arms and shoulders and legs.
That’s the deal when you do what Wingert’s done for the last three summers. He tends blocks, handing over concrete blocks to a bricklayer, who then installs them. There’s also plenty of time spent pushing around wheelbarrows filled with cement.
“I like seeing something built, start to finish,” Wingert said.
He’s also not averse to the heavy labor that goes with it and sticking with it for 8-hour days.
Not only has working for Schneider Masonry Inc. in Plainview helped pay the bills, but it’s also turned Wingert into a hulk.
In winter, nobody puts all of their strength to better use at Plainview-Elgin-Millville High School than Wingert. It’s then that he straps on a singlet and works with his hands and shoulders and legs all over again, as the most dominant heavyweight wrestler currently in Minnesota Class AA.
Wingert, who was a state runner-up last year to Simley’s all-everything Daniel Kerkvliet at 285 pounds, finished 44-7 with a school-record 34 pins.
This season, Wingert is 12-2 and the man to beat, ranked No. 1 with Kerkvliet having graduated.
When looking for the best exlaination for Wingert’s dominance, P-E-M 15th-year wrestling coach Ryan Marx points to all of his strength.
'MAN STRENGTH'
That masonry work, it’s paid off, in more ways than one.
Marx has watched Wingert go from 19 wins as a freshman, to 26 as a sophomore, to 44 last season. In the process, he’s watched him add “man” strength every year.
“He’s as strong as anyone we’ve ever had here,” Marx said. “All of those hours of masonry work has made him a super-duper strong kid. Last year, at 265 pounds, he climbed to the top of our gym rope. There are not too many heavyweights out there who could do that.”
Wingert entered this season, his final one in organized wrestling, with a single goal. It’s to fulfill what the pollsters have deemed him, Class AA’s top 285-pounder.
He wants that, even though he’s not much for rankings.
“Our coaches have told me this, and I believe them, that rankings don’t mean anything,” he said. “Anyone can beat a ranked kid. Nobody should look at those too seriously.”
But in the next breath, there is this: “I do want to finish first at state,” Wingert said. “We’ll see how the cards fall.”
We’ll also see how his opponents fall. Last year, Wingert took down 34 of them by “fall.” This year there hasn't been nearly as many pins, in good part because Wingert is winning so many of his matches by forfeit.
Marx says there’s an easy explanation for Wingert’s lack of competition.
“Teams are forfeiting to him because they want to protect their wrestlers,” Marx said. “I don’t blame them.”
One place where Wingert isn’t protected is in the P-E-M wrestling room. There, there are a couple of guys with true “man” strength waiting for him, his cousin, Daren Wingert, as well as Cam Miller. Both are 200-plus pound guys in their upper 20s who used to wrestle at P-E-M and have both volunteered to work with Logan.
“Those guys, they make me go 100 percent; they give me a great workout,” Logan said. “I can almost guarantee that I wouldn’t be where I’m at were it not for those two.”
Logan can also virtually guarantee something else. It’s that once this season ends, while he’ll be done working with his hands as a wrestler, he’ll still keep them occupied. He wants to be a laborer, for life.
“I’d like to work for the Canadian Pacific Railroad this summer, fixing rails,” he said. “A lot of guys are going away for college. But this would be my adventure.”