ST. PAUL – A large cluster of young boys gathered on the front row of the Xcel Energy Center. Their job was to watch the clocks and run out and tap the officials when the clock ticked below 10 seconds in each period.
But they got distracted.
“That’s Patrick Kennedy,” one of them gasped. “It’s really him!”
It was him.
The boys had to watch the Kasson-Mantorville star battle Simley’s Quayin Short for the Class AA 182-pound state title. Kennedy is ranked No. 1 in the country.
Short was No. 1 in the state at 195 pounds.
But they weren’t fixated on Short. They were there for Kennedy.
In his last high school match, Kennedy did what Patrick Kennedy does. Kennedy grinded out a 5-2 decision victory over Short. For the fourth time, Kennedy was a state champion. He shared an emotional hug with K-M coach Jamie Heidt after the victory.
Man, @Hawks_Wrestling got an absolute star. Kasson-Mantorville’s Patrick Kennedy wins his fourth (!!) state title.Superstar wrestler. Superstar man. pic.twitter.com/YNbaJgnHWg— Post-Bulletin Sports (@Sports_PB) March 1, 2020
“It meant a real lot,” Kennedy said. “Coach Heidt has always been there for me. Through the good and the ugly. It was a surreal moment. I loved every part of it.”
Heidt and Kennedy share a special bond. The respect Kennedy has for Heidt is certainly reciprocated.
“I obviously love the wrestler Patrick Kennedy, but even more so, the young man,” Heidt said. “The coach-athlete relationship, it’s pretty unique. I cherish that. Great young man. I love being around him.”
Kennedy’s father, Matt, is the No. 1 man in his life, but Heidt is No. 2.
“He’s done everything for me,” Kennedy said. “He’s put me through really tough battles in the wrestling room where I’ve mentally broke in practice. Broke down in tears. He was there to tell me to get tougher and tell me that he loves me.”
Kennedy finished his remarkable K-M career with a fourth state title and a perfect 36-0 record. The next time he wrestles, it will be for the Iowa Hawkeyes.
“High school wrestling is over for me, and it’s sad,” Kennedy said. "I always talk about going to bigger and better things. Iowa City is definitely bigger but I don’t know if it’s better. Kasson-Mantorville is a place with so much pride. So many people love you. Our house could burn down and we could have 100 people willing to take us in. I’m super blessed. I have a lot of passion for K-M wrestling. Also excited to get to the next thing too.”
Kennedy has left a legacy at K-M. One that won’t be forgotten for a while.
“Patrick will leave a legacy with his state championships, but it’s more than just that,” Heidt said. “Bennett Berge wants to be like Patrick Kennedy. Patrick Kennedy learned from those before him like Sam Stoll and Brady Berge.”
It's a legacy of hard work, determination and toughness.
"There are a lot of guys on our team and guys in the youth wrestling at K-M that want to be Patrick Kennedy," Heidt quipped.
The amount of youngsters that want to be the next Patrick Kennedy far exceeds just the Kasson-Mantorville community. Those young timekeepers want to be like Kennedy too.