Saturday was a good day for Rochester Century wrestling coach Steve Larsen. He celebrated with Owen Pharo, Seth Arndt and Garrett Pavelko after the trio qualified for this week’s Class AAA state meet with strong performances at the Section 1AAA individual wrestling tournament.
Larsen had tears in his eyes, and he couldn’t wipe the smile off his face.
“It feels so good, man,” Larsen told the Post Bulletin on Saturday. “These kids are ready for life. Something comes out as a senior. Some seniors, they see the end and kind of give in. These guys want to keep going. This is my life. They mean everything to me. I feel like they’re my sons.”
But Larsen won’t be on the mat with his wrestlers this week at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. On Sunday, just hours after the section tournament, Larsen suffered a stroke.
“I’m doing OK,” Larsen told the Post Bulletin on Wednesday. “I had a scare. I’ll be back. I don’t know how soon. The people at Mayo Clinic are pretty smart. They put the pieces together. I was almost gone. Thankfully, I was in the right place at the right time when it happened.”
Larsen has handed off his coaching duties to assistant coaches Joel Messick and Brian Russell. Messick and Russell will do their best to guide Pharo, Arndt and Pavelko towards deep state runs this weekend.
“I’m supposed to be at home resting,” Larsen said. “Maybe I can get my daughter to drive me up. I can’t sit and watch each match though. I know my guys will give it their all.”