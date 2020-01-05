CHEESEHEAD INVITATIONAL
• at Kaukauna, Wis.
Team results
Simley 614.5, Mt. Carmel (Ill.) 554.5, Southeast Polk (Iowa) 506.5, St. Paris Graham (Ohio) 452, Mukwonago (Wis.) 427, Fennimore (Wis) 402.5, Kaukauna (Wis.) 399, Kasson-Mantorville 360, Stoughton (Wis.) 331.5, Burlington (Wis.) 328.5, Aurora Christian (Ill.) 322.5, Edwardsville (Ill.) 316, DeKalb (Ill.) 299, Lockport (Ill.) 281, Arrowhead Union (Wis.) 279, Joliet Catholic (Ill.) 271, McCallie (Tenn.) 233.5, Warren Township (Ill.) 195.5, Wisconsin Rapids (Wis.) 173, St. Charles (Ill.) 169, Waterford (Wis.) 161.5, Lyons Township (Ill.) 160, Wrightstown (Wis.) 138, Smithville (Mo.) 136.5, Woodland Park (Col.) 135.5, Hartford Union (Wis.) 127, Mason City (Iowa) 116, Neuqua Valley (Ill.) 110, 29. Pewaukee (Wis.) 93, Two Rivers (Wis.) 92.
Kasson-Mantorville results
106 — Dominica Man, 9-8, 15th. 113 — Joseph Kennedy, 7-7, 18th. 120 — Keyan Laganiere, 3-9. 126 — Giovanni Ruffo, 12-5, 18th. 132 — Logan Vaughan, 8-6 6th. 138 — Tanner Paulson, 12-4, 9th. 152 — Carlos Ruffo, 14-6, 10th. 160 — Kail Wynia, 13-6, 8th. 170 — Bennett Berge, 18-0, 1st (won championship match 18-0, maj. dec. over Simley’s Nolan Wanzek). 182 — Patrick Kennedy, 13-0, 1st (won championship match 13-0, maj. dec. over Arrowhead Union’s Mason Diel). 195 — Jackson Kennedy, 11-7, 6th. 220 — Owen Bradford, 10-8, 13th.
TCU INVITE
• At Montgomery
Team results
New Prague 246, Fairmont/MCW 235, Tri-City United 104.5, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 97, Mankato East 77.5, Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 71, Adrian 44.5, Sibley East 34, LeSueur-Henderson 24.
Plainview-Elgin-Millville results
106 — Isaac Walch, 5-5. 113 — Roland Boland, 1-11, 5th. 120 — Alex Hinrichs, 3-7, 4th. 132 — Dominic Michel, 3-6, 6th. 138 – Cooper Hofschulte, 8-6, 5th. 145 — Kael Lamb, 6-9, 6th. 152 — Cael Marx, 8-4, 2nd (lost championship match 6-0 to Fairmont/MCW’s Payton Anderson). 160 — Dereck Boyum, 7-7, 3rd. 170 — Alex Rahman, 5-9, 6th. 182 — Anthony Robertson, 1-9. 285 — Logan Wingert, 12-2, 2nd (lost championship match by pin in 1:24 to Mankato East’s Rieley Fleming).