ROCHESTER – Steve Larsen was wiping tears out of his eyes and blood from his lip. The Rochester Century wrestling coach just couldn’t hide his emotions after three of his studs booked a trip to state.
Garrett Pavelko, Owen Pharo and Seth Arndt all finished in the top-two in their respective weight classes on Saturday at the Section 1AAA individual meet.
Larsen came into Saturday hoping that all three of his seniors could advance, and they didn’t let him down.
“It feels so good man,” Larsen said. “These kids are ready for life. Something comes out as a senior. Some seniors, they see the end and kind of give in. These guys want to keep going.”
Pavelko had the toughest path to state. The senior fell in the semifinals to Owatonna’s terrific 152-pounder Landen Johnson. Pavelko knew he had to win three-straight matches to earn second place.
He did just that. First, he edged Faribault’s Bryce Nolen with a 6-3 decision. Then, he pinned Northfield’s Jayce Barron in the third-place match. In the true second-place match against Albert Lea Area’s Caleb Talamantes, Pavelko controlled things from the opening moment.
After working so hard to get in position, Pavelko wasn't about to squander his opportunity.
As the clock ticked down to zero in the final period, Larsen raised his hands in the air to celebrate. Pavelko came bounding after his head coach and gave him a giant hug. His shoulder crashed into Nelson’s lip and split it open, but that wasn’t a problem for Nelson.
This is what it’s all about. Rochester Century’s Garrett Pavelko clinches a state bid with a win in the true second-place match. What a celebration with Century coach Steve Larsen. CC: @centurypanther pic.twitter.com/VIDIHlTEGW— Post-Bulletin Sports (@Sports_PB) February 23, 2020
“This is just amazing,” Pavelko said. “I was expecting to go to state, but I didn’t know how it’d feel. I could do this every day.”
Pavelko and Larsen have a special relationship. Wrestling isn’t the only thing they have in common. They’re also neighbors.
Larsen wrestled with Pavelko’s father and has known him since the day he was born.
“He’s so proud of me,” Pavelko said. “I can’t thank him enough for what he’s done for us.”
Pharo and Arndt both blitzed their way to Section 1AAA titles. Arndt picked up wrestling as a freshman in high school, but thanks to hard work and a hatred of losing, he’s climbed his way to the top of the mountain.
“You have to be the first one there in the morning, last one out in the afternoon,” Arndt said. “I hate losing. Freshman year, I really enjoyed the sport and I loved it and I wanted to get good at it.”
Arndt wasn’t going to be denied in the 220-pound section championship bout. He pinned Farmington’s Andrew Keeler in 3:29.
“It’s just anger,” Arndt said. “You get put on your back, it’s personal. You can make a statement that even if you’re put on your back, you’re going to fight hard and get back up. Or when it gets hard, you’re going to stop. You’re given two options. I won’t quit.”
Pharo improved to 35-8 this season with two close victories. Pharo edged Owatonna’s Kaden Nelson 2-0 and Northfield’s Ethan Johnson 4-2 for the 160-pound crown.
“It feels incredible,” Pharo said. “I’ve been working for it my entire high school career. Came just short of it last year and the year before.”
Pharo, Arndt and Pavelko will head to state to battle for a crown next week. Larsen will be there every step of the way.
“This is my life,” Larsen said. “They mean everything to me. I feel like they’re my sons.”