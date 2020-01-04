The last match of the day, it had it all.
This was Clash XVIII at UCR-Regional Sports Center, with Shakopee’s Carson Manville taking on St. Michael-Albertville’s Carl Leuer at 170 pounds. Manville is ranked No. 1 in Class AAA, Leuer No. 4.
Whoever won the battle between these friends and off-season workout partners was going to lift their team to the Clash championship. No. 1-ranked Shakopee held a razor-thin 27-26 lead as the two stepped onto the mat to meet each other, a throng of fans hotly and loudly anticipating whatever would come next.
Shakopee’s ranked No. 1 in Class AAA, St. Michael-Albertville No. 3.
“That was the most fun I’ve ever had in a wrestling match,” Leuer said. “All of the yelling from the fans, it was just ringing in my ears. Plus, it was my birthday, and Carson and I are friends. We train together. It was something else.”
This was also something else: Leuer was the one smiling after the battle royale with Manville was done, while the Shakopee junior was in tears.
That was despite the final score: Manville 6, Leuer 4, Manville having pushed his team to the Clash championship, a drama-filled 30-26 winner over St. Michael-Albertville.
Shakopee, now 26-0 on the season, was the only team in the vaunted Clash tournament to go 6-0. And Manville was in tears.
All one had to do was examine his left arm and then ask him a question or two to figure out all of the emotion. Manville was diagnosed with compartment syndrome in that left arm a year ago. It was bad enough that Manville feared he’d lose his arm.
That didn’t happen. But surgery was required last spring, with long, wicked scars on that arm serving as a reminder. Manville only returned to wrestling a few weeks ago, and judging by the way he was holding that arm late in the match and wincing in pain, he’s still not all the way back.
But he had just enough against Leuer despite all of that pain and also needing to get checked out by a trainer after taking a blow to his head during that final match. But no matter how excruciating those final 6 minutes would be, Manville was going to finish what he’d started.
“If our team loses, I’m not going to let it be because of me,” he said, tears in his eyes. “I’d do anything for these guys. As long as they are supporting me like they do, I’m going to push through whatever I have to push through.”
Shakopee 30, St. Michael-Albertville 26
106 -- Landon Robideau (SMA) tech fall Connor Warren 24-6 (6:00). 113 -- Blake West (Shak) inj def over Parker Janssen. 120 -- Jed Wester (SMA) won via forfeit. 126 -- Pierson Manville (Shak) dec. Isaiah Mlsna 5-0. 132 -- Ben Lunn (Shak) dec Travis Smith 8-2. 138 -- Cole Becker (SMA) dec Seth Bakken 11-5. 145 -- Riley Quern (Shak) pinned Op Johnson 3:43. 152 -- Jonah Hayes(SMA) pinned Sam Treml 6:42. 160 -- Hayden Lemonds (SMA) dec Connor Rains 6-1 170 -- Carson Manville (Shak) dec. Carl Leuer 6-4. 182 -- Wyatt Lidberg (SMA) dec. Jack Casey 7-0. 195 -- Joey Johnson (Shak) dec. Owen Vike 16-9. 220 -- Tommy Johnson (Shak) maj dec Toby Dehn 9-1. 285 -- Ben Relland (Shak) dec. Luke Browning 4-0.
Sheehan, Peters shine for Mayo
Cade Sheehan and Marshall Peters entered the Clash XVIII at UCR-Regional Sports Center with similar aspirations.
Simply, it was to not lose any matches, no easy feat in a tournament of this caliber.
Collectively, the Rochester Mayo stars almost got that done.
Sheehan, ranked No. 5 in Class AAA at 145 pounds, went a spotless 5-0 in the two-day event, the senior’s best showing ever at the Clash.
Peters, ranked fourth at 132, went 4-1. Neither Peters nor Sheehan wrestled in the first dual Saturday after Mayo had already clinched a win over Northwest (Neb.). Peters’ only loss came in Mayo’s opener Friday, falling 13-6 to Waverly-Shell Rock (Iowa) opponent Adien Riggins.
“I felt like I should have done a lot better in that first one,” said Peters, who has been dealing with a pair of ailing knees and finished fourth at state last year. “I didn’t move as well as I should have. But this has been fun. I love this tournament.”
Sheehan went ahead and just kept adding to what has already been an outstanding season for him.
The senior, a football star in the fall where he was a two-year starting at quarterback at Mayo, went 4-2 at the Clash last year.
This time, he wanted to take that up a notch.
“I’ve never been (unbeaten in the Clash) before and that’s what I was going for,” Sheehan said.
After getting a pin on Friday and two decision wins, Sheehan had his wish come true. He won by pin against Apple Valley and then closed things out with a technical fall against Ellsworth (Wis.).
“This is a big confidence boost for me,” Sheehan said. “You’re going against some of the best wrestlers in the country here. But there is still lots of critiquing of myself that I’ll be doing coming out of this. I love this. I love wrestling.”
As a team, Mayo finished 1-5, its win 42-32 over Northwest.
Mayo 42, Northwest (Neb.) 32
106 -- Calder Sheehan (M) tech. Fall Caleb Acorta 15-0 (4:25). 113 -- Kia Kobayashi (M) pinned Ben Sutherland 1:44. 120 -- Gray Arends (N) dec. Ben Timmerman 11-5. 126 -- Rick Kobayashi (M) maj. Dec. Caden Frederiksen 13-0. 132 -- Ian Funk (M) pinned Max Yendra 1:32. 138 -- Brady Isley (N) pinned Brennen Nelson 1:20. 145 -- Collin Quandt (N) tech. Fall 18-2 (5:06). 152 -- Owen Friesen (N) pinned Liam Olive 5:39 160 -- Ethan Smith (M) pinned Austin Cooley 3:47. 170 -- Alex Cabello (N) pinned Cason Larson 1:09. 182 -- Ethan Vanderwaerdt (M) dec. Brody Sheeks 5-0. 195 -- Sam Allen (M) pinned Victor Isele 1:01. 220 -- Grady Griess (N) pinned Gavin Pike 1:31. 285 -- Dedric Burger (M) pinned Billy Schleichardt 1:12.
Apple Valley 42, Mayo 21
106 -- Austin Laudenbach (AV) tech. Fall (Kia Kobayashi 17-2 (3:41). 113 -- Jayden Hauter (AV) pinned Calder Sheehan 1:57. 120 -- Timmerman (M) pinned Tyler Laudenbach :36. 126 -- Ian Haueter (AV) dec. Rick Kobayashi 10-5. 132 -- Marcell Booth (AV) dec. Funk 3-2. 138 -- Marshall Peters (M) dec. Cade Sundgaard 4-1. 145 -- Cade Sheehan (M) pinned Jabril Ali :33. 152 -- Parker Elliott (AV) maj. Dec. Ayden Messmer 10-0. 160 -- Dylan Anderson (AV) pinned Smith :37. 170 -- Hunter Aceret (AV) pinned Larson 1:02. 182 -- Vanderwaerdt (M) dec. Travis Bender 8-6. 195-- Conner Elliott (AV) dec. Sam Allen 15-10. 220 -- Burger (M) dec. Joey Anderson 7-5. 285 -- Tashaud Nelson (AV) pinned Keegen Ernste 3:02.
Ellsworth (Wis.) 65, Mayo 8
106 -- Cale Ekholm (E) pinned Calder Sheehan 5:11. 113 -- Sam Thurmes (E) tech fall Kia Kobayashi 15-0 (3:46). 120 -- Cole Nelson (E) maj dec Timmerman 15-5. 126 -- Jack Voelker (E) pinned Ostergard 2:33. 132 -- Peters (M) dec. Bailey Poellinger 5-3. 138 -- Charlie Stuhl (E) tech fall Funk 18-3 (5:38). 145 -- Cade Sheehan (M) tech fall Ivan Veenendall 16-0 (2:47). 152 -- Gunnar Allyn (E) pinned Ayden Messmer 1:01. 160 -- Carter Huppert (E) dec. Smith :37. 170 -- Ryan Matzek (E) pinned Dylan Hughes 2:40. 182 -- Mike HInes (E) pinned Allen 1:32. 220 -- Kyle Anschutz (E) pinned Burger 3:59. 285 -- Logan Peterson (E) pinned Ernste 1:55.