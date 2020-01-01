Jacob Lorentz likes to downplay just how powerful his Long Prairie-Grey Eagle/Browerville wrestling program has become.
“We’re just a small community from central Minnesota that’s trying to represent our area well,” Lorentz said. “I’m not going to lie to you. We relish the underdog role.”
Now go ahead and turn “relish” into “relished.” That’s because “underdog” doesn’t fit the Wolves anymore. Invitations to the national-renowned Clash wrestling tournament in Rochester don’t come unless you’re special, and he got one this last offseason.
LPGEB has transformed from a program that had 16 wrestlers total when Lorentz took over in 2014, to one that now boasts 40. And the Wolves don’t just have quantity, they have quality, which allowed them to reach the state tournament the last two years, including winning it last season (beating Kenyon-Wanamingo in the finals). The Wolves finished 27-1 overall.
This year it’s more of the same. Minus just one starter from that state-title team, LPGEB enters the Friday-Saturday Clash Tournament at UCR-Regional Sports Center with a 9-0 record and a No. 1 ranking in Class A
That spotless start includes a 41-15 dismantling of No. 2-ranked Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City on Dec. 17.
“It is a little bit different to now have a target on our backs,” Lorentz said. “But things haven’t changed in our (wrestling) room. Our expectations are to grow and develop, those are our mottos. We just want to control the things we can control. But it has been fun to watch the kids’ growth and development.”
Lorentz sees Friday-Saturday’s 32-team Clash tournament, one that includes a pack of nationally ranked teams, as a chance to grow and develop some more.
He’s fully expecting his team to be blemished by the time the Clash is done. In fact, he knows the Wolves’ perfect record could be gone as soon the first round, with his team taking on Ankeny Centennial (Iowa) to begin the tournament. Ankeny is ranked sixth in the Iowa Class AAA poll.
“This tournament will help show us where we’re at currently,” Lorentz said. “You read about some of these teams that will be in this tournament, with national rankings and stuff, and that we will have the opportunity to wrestle them. That is a cool deal. We want good competition and this helps set us up in the section and the state tournament, if we get there. We’re just trying to better ourselves.”
SABRES THE TEAM TO BEAT
Shakopee is not only the highest ranked Minnesota team in the 32-team Clash field, it’s the highest ranked period and the only one in the top 50.
The Sabres are No. 23 in the InterMat high school rankings.
Above them, but not in the Clash, are No. 21 Simley (Minnesota Class AA) and No. 22 Stillwater (like Shakopee, Class AAA).
Shakopee beat Stillwater 35-22 in last year’s state finals. But Sabres coach Jim Jackson knows that his team will likely need to up its game if it is to hang with the Ponies again, who he concedes have taken a jump this year.
Jackson says the Clash offers the perfect opportunity for improvement.
“The reason we do the Clash is to get battle tested,” Jackson said. “You’ve got three duals meets in a day and that prepares you for the end of the season. The Clash has a lot of Iowa schools in it, ranked teams. It’s important to go against some new teams. That’s good for us.”
TRAVELING
Clash tournament director Daniel Hayes likes the variety of this year’s field. He also notes how teams are coming from far and wide to participate.
That includes Punahou (Hawaii), Vacaville (Calif.), Liberty Peoria (Ariz.) and Minisink Valley (N.Y.)
The Minisink team particularly interests him.
“New York wrestling is different than in the Midwest,” he said. “They are more of a traditional folkstyle wrestling, really good on their feet. Midwestern wrestling is more take you down and grind you.”
NOTABLES
While Minnesota has the most teams in the Clash field, with 11, Hayes has loaded up on Iowa schools with five. The best of those looks to be Waverly-Shell Rock and Don Bosco, which both drew No. 1 seeds in their brackets.
Rochester Mayo, Northfield and Owatonna as the only southeastern Minnesota schools in the event. Mayo leads off against Waverly-Shell Rock.
• Last year’s Clash champion Oak Park River Forest (Ill.) is also not in this weekend’s field.
• The No. 1 seeds in the event are Waverly-Shell Rock, Minisink, Shakopee and Don Bosco.