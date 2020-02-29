ST. PAUL – All week long, Winona wrestling coach Joe Hoialmen had been preaching to Ryan Henningson the same message.
“Three. Two. One.”
Henningson had finished in third place two years ago. Last season, the Winona star placed second. This was the year that Henningson was supposed to get over the hump.
The only man that stood in Henningson’s way was Shakopee’s top-ranked star, Paxton Creese.
Henningson slew the giant with a come-from-behind 6-4 victory. Late in the match with the Shakopee crowd imploring Creese to make one final surge, Henningson knew that he had broken the Shakopee stud. Creese’s head slipped to the mat. The seconds ticked off the clock, and Hoialmen began jumping in glee.
Henningson had done it.
It doesn’t get better than this. Winona’s Ryan Henningson (@HenningsonRyan) beats top-ranked Shakopee Star Paxton Creese in the 120AAA Championship match.And the celebration is the best. pic.twitter.com/MKgLu1fNKL— Post-Bulletin Sports (@Sports_PB) March 1, 2020
“It meant everything,” Henningson said. “I worked for so many years for this. I finally did it. Best feeling in the world.”
Henningson and Hoialmen shared a tearful embrace in the bowels of the Xcel Energy Center. The duo had finally reached the top of the mountain.
“He took third, he took second, now, he’s done knocking,” Hoialmen said. “He deserves it. All the hard work he does. You can’t ask for a better kid. It’s about him. It’s so fun to see someone so deserving capture a state title.”
Shakopee is one of the best programs in the state, so Henningson’s victory over a superstar like Creese tasted even sweeter.
“I’m just a small-town guy,” Henningson said. “A lot of people overlook the smaller guys. To come out on top, it’s just so awesome.”
KASSON-MANTORVILLE'S BENNETT BERGE WINS THIRD STATE TITLE
Sometimes, a loss can be a bigger teaching moment than a win. That was certainly the case for Kasson-Mantorville’s Bennett Berge.
In the Section 1AA individual meet, Berge fell in overtime to Simley’s Gavin Nelson.
It was the first loss of the year for Berge, and it opened the star sophomore’s eyes.
“I learned that I have to focus on the details,” Berge said. “Going into Sections, I wasn’t overlooking him, but I wasn’t focused on the details.”
Berge and Nelson converged Saturday night in the Class AA state title match. This time, Berge mastered those little details.
Berge used a couple strong takedowns to seize control and he refused to let Nelson have an inch of space. With a 5-2 decision victory, the sophomore was a state champion for the third time in his career.
Bennett Berge (@BergeBennett) gets revenge from a loss in Sections and defeats Simley’s Gavin Nelson in the Class AA 170-pound state championship bout. Berge earned that one for @kometwrestling pic.twitter.com/2xoUHk8ugL— Post-Bulletin Sports (@Sports_PB) March 1, 2020
“That one felt good,” Berge said. “I think it was helpful to lose. Obviously, it was much better to lose in Sections than here at state. It kept me wanting to go get something. I was very motivated.”
For the third-straight year, Berge and Patrick Kennedy walked out of the Xcel Energy Center with state crowns. Kennedy and Berge battled each other in practice all year long. It was iron sharpening iron.
“State titles are won at 3:40 in the afternoon when Patrick Kennedy and Bennett Berge are scrapping trying to score. It’s won in the weight room where Bennett Berge and Patrick Kennedy try to find who the strongest guys in the world are. That’s where it’s won.”
Kennedy will not be with the K-M program next year. Instead, he’s headed for the Big Ten. Berge will be the next one to step up to the plate as the leader.
“It’s going to suck losing Patrick,” Berge said. “He’s been my practice partner and I’ve learned so much from him.”
Berge will lose his main partner, so he’ll have to find another one. He won’t have to look far. His older brother, Broc Berge, will be that guy.
“I don’t know if he likes that but he can handle a couple years of it,” Bennett Berge said. “It’ll be pretty sweet.”
Broc has two state titles of his own. Bennett’s other brother, Brady Berge, has four state crowns. Now, Bennett has three.
“It’s insane,” Berge said. “It’s all Jamie Heidt. He’s taken our program to nothing to now where we are a powerhouse in the state.”
FOURTH TIME IS THE CHARM: KRELL FINALLY BREAKS THROUGH
Colton Krell nearly gave up wrestling after fourth grade. He just wasn’t good.
“I was about to quit,” Krell said. “I hated it all the way through fourth grade. I sucked. I’d get pinned and I’d get up smiling. Who does that?”
Good thing Krell didn’t do that. The Westfield (Blooming Prairie and Hayfield wrestling conglomerate) has gone from a fourth-grade scrub to a state champion.
Krell improved to 33-3 this year with a 7-3 decision win over Frazee’s Luke Tweeton in the Class A 195-pound state finals.
“I’m just so happy,” Krell said. “It’s a good feeling. I’ve been here four times. The fourth time is the charm. I was disappointed in my previous performances. It’s awesome to finally get it done.”
SHEEHAN MAKES LONE STATE APPEARANCE COUNT
Cade Sheehan finally did it. After years of falling short in sections, Sheehan made it to the Class AAA state tournament.
Sheehan made his lone tournament appearance count. After falling to eventual 145-pound champion Trey Kruse, Sheehan embarked on a magical run.
One more loss would’ve ended his high school career, but Sheehan came too far to end on a defeat. Sheehan won four-straight bouts and defeated Eden Prairie’s fourth-ranked Bryce Dagel in the third-place match in a 5-2 decision.
How about Cade Sheehan? The @MayoWrestling senior explodes through the consolation bracket and places third at 145 pounds. Sheehan won four bouts in a row to finish his career. pic.twitter.com/QAaSWA3dgn— Post-Bulletin Sports (@Sports_PB) February 29, 2020
“I’ve been working for it, so it wasn’t something that I wasn’t expecting,” Sheehan said. “Or like, ‘Holy cow, I’m actually here.’ I wasn’t going to let anything stop me. It feels so good to end on a high note.”
Sheehan beat the state’s fourth-ranked 145-pounder in Dagel. He also defeated No. 7 Alex Kowalchyk in the consolation semifinals.
Sheehan proved once and for all that his name belonged among the state’s best. But it came at a cost. Moments before the third-place match, Sheehan turned to Mayo coach Art Trimble with a sad realization.
Win or lose, the third-place match was going to be the last time Sheehan donned a Mayo singlet.
“It’s a good relief,” Sheehan said. “Bittersweet though. Last high school match. I couldn’t end with a loss. It does feel really good to get a good place at state.”