ROCHESTER – It had been 14 years since Grand Meadow-Leroy-Ostrander-Southland’s (GMLOS) wrestling squad had advanced to the Civic Center for the Section 1A semifinals.
Since it took so long for GMLOS to make it back to Rochester, they decided to make their stay worthwhile. GMLOS outlasted 14-3 Chatfield with a 36-35 nailbiter. Then in the Section 1A championship round, GMLOS zoomed past 18-2 Dover-Eyota 43-30.
For the first time since 2005, GMLOS will head to state.
“These guys have been chipping away,” GMLOS coach Randy Smith said. “They’ve been on the same team since they were young. They kept together as a team. We’re very excited. Getting out of Section 1, that’s a big accomplishment in itself.”
Outstanding 106-pound junior Anthony Romero set the tone in both the semifinals and the finals with pins in the first bout. Romero was one of six GMLOS grapplers to go undefeated on Saturday, joining Cohen Wiste, Donovan Felten, Christian Jacobsen, Noah Sayles and Cameron Sneed.
GMLOS was tested in the championship bout against Dover-Eyota. D-E was higher ranked than GMLOS in the latest state rankings. After GMLOS jumped out to a 15-0 lead, Dover-Eyota made a huge run. The Eagles won three straight battles via pin, to take an 18-15 lead. But GMLOS wasn’t going to be denied.
“Those guys in the middle they continue to work hard,” Smith said. “We knew we had some mismatches early on and once we get to a certain weight class in the middle we had to get the bonus points and make up for it.”
Felten’s pin over Treyton Thesing kicked off a stretch of six straight victories to give GMLOS the crown.
“This team is so united,” Smith said. “They’re friends on and off the mat. They’re from different schools so they compete against each other in football, but as soon as football season is over, they’re right back to being friends and being a team unit.”
Smith has a tough challenge, coaching players from different communities. Smith teaches at Grand Meadow, but he makes an effort to get to the other programs to sell a chance to compete in wrestling. Smith and his staff have done an excellent job of finding and developing the talent.
“It definitely has its challenges,” Smith said. “There are some guys we couldn’t get to come out because we couldn’t reach them at those different schools. But for the most part, the guys we have out, they’re dedicated. They don’t want to let their teammates down. That’s why they stay and keep going out for wrestling.”
Smith noted that this team is different than any of his GMLOS squads of the past. They’re making history. It’s the first time since 2005 that GMLOS has made it to state. And they have no plans of slowing down anytime soon.
“We’re going to continue to work and get as many individuals to qualify as we can,” Smith said. “Then, we’ll go see what the rest of the state has to offer.”