The Clash XVIII wrestling tournament had a pair of Minnesota first-place finishers in their brackets Friday at UCR-Regional Sports Center.
The tournament, which is broken down into Brackets A, B, C and D the first day, had three No. 1 seeds win those brackets. The other champion was Minnesota team St. Michael-Albertville, which beat top D Bracket seed Don Bosco (Iowa) for that title.
St. Michael-Albertville, ranked third in Minnesota Class AAA wrestling, downed Don Bosco 35-18.
The other bracket winners were all top seeds. Waverly-Shell Rock (Iowa) beat Carl Sandburg (Ill.) 44-24 in the A Bracket championship, Minisink Valley (N.Y.) beat North Scott (Iowa) 53-17 in the B Bracket championship and Shakopee beat Glenbard North (Ill.) 49-9 in the C Bracket championship.
Rochester Mayo, Northfield and Owatonna are the only southeastern Minnesota teams in the 32-team event. Mayo lost all three of its duals Friday. Northfield finished fifth in the B Bracket, going 2-1, and Owatonna was third in the D Bracket, going 2-1.
Shakopee is ranked No. 1 in Class AAA in Minnesota, St. Michael-Albertville third, Northfield sixth and Owatonna seventh. Anoka, which beat Mayo 43-29 for seventh place in the A Bracket, is ranked 12th.
Mayo’s Cade Sheehan was terrific in all three of his matches. The 145-pound senior won by pin and a pair of decisions in going 3-0.
Action resumes 9 a.m. Saturday at UCR-Regional Sports Center. The final round starts at 8 p.m.
FRIDAY
BRACKET A
First Round
Waverly-Shell Rock (Iowa) 64, Rochester Mayo 12
Wayzata 57, Kearney (Mo.) 22
Waukee (Iowa) 51, Grand Island (Neb.) 27
Carl Sandburg (Ill.) 39, Anoka 21
Second Round
Waverly-Shell Rock 43, Wayzata 25
Carl Sandburg 35, Waukee 28
Grand Island 39, Anoka 36
Kearney 34, Mayo 27
Third Round
(First place)
Waverly-Shell Rock 44, Carl Sandburg 24
(Third place)
Wayzata 38, Waukee 32
(Fifth place)
Grand Island 48, Kearney 24
(Seventh place)
Anoka 43, Mayo 29
BRACKET B
First Round
Minisink Valley (NY) 54, Apple Valley 18
Huntley (Ill.) 33, Northfield 30
North Scott (Iowa) 33, Forest Lake 32
Vacaville (Calif.) 49, Punahou (Hawaii) 21
Second Round
Minisink Valley 36, Huntley 25
North Scott 42, Vacaville 24
Northfield 66, Apple Valley 11
Forest Lake 51, Punahou 24
Third Round
(First place)
Minisink Valley 53, North Scott 17
(Third place)
Vacaville 38, Huntley 35
(Fifth place)
Northfield 33, Forest Lake 32
(Seventh place)
Punahou 39, Apple Valley 30
BRACKET C
First Round
Shakopee 55, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau (Wis.) 6
LPGE/Browerville (Wis.) 40, Ankeny Centennial (Iowa) 21
Glenbard North (Ill.) 48, Ellsworth (Wis.) 14
Bettendorf (Iowa) 33, Blaine 31
Second Round
Shakopee 56, LPGE/Browerville 11
Glenbard North 44, Bettendorf 32
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 36, Ankeny Centennial 32
Blaine 32, Ellsworth 29
Third Round
(First place)
Shakopee 49, Glenbard North 9
(Third place)
LPGE/Browerville 43, Bettendorf 23
(Fifth place)
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 47, Blaine 24
(Seventh place)
Akneny Centennial 44, Ellsworth 22
BRACKET D
First Round
Don Bosco (Iowa) 67, Slinger (Wis.) 9
Owatonna 31, Washington (Ill.) 25
Liberty (Ariz.) 53, Northwest (Neb.) 22
St. Michael-Albertville 64, Rapid City Central (S.D.) 5
Second Round
Don Bosco 48, Owatonna 16
St. Michael-Albertville 46, Liberty 13
Washington 54, Slinger 15
Rapid City Central 42, Northwest 30
Third Round
(First place)
St. Michael-Albertville 35, Don Bosco 18
(Third place)
Owatonna 37, Liberty 25
(Fifth place)
Washington 51, Rapid City Central 16
(Seventh place)
Slinger 52, Northwest 25