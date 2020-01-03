The Clash XVIII 2020
Buy Now

The Clash XVIII National High School Wrestling Duals got underway Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at UCR-Regional Sports Center. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)

 Joe Ahlquist

The Clash XVIII wrestling tournament had a pair of Minnesota first-place finishers in their brackets Friday at UCR-Regional Sports Center.

The tournament, which is broken down into Brackets A, B, C and D the first day, had three No. 1 seeds win those brackets. The other champion was Minnesota team St. Michael-Albertville, which beat top D Bracket seed Don Bosco (Iowa) for that title.

St. Michael-Albertville, ranked third in Minnesota Class AAA wrestling, downed Don Bosco 35-18.

The other bracket winners were all top seeds. Waverly-Shell Rock (Iowa) beat Carl Sandburg (Ill.) 44-24 in the A Bracket championship, Minisink Valley (N.Y.) beat North Scott (Iowa) 53-17 in the B Bracket championship and Shakopee beat Glenbard North (Ill.) 49-9 in the C Bracket championship.

Rochester Mayo, Northfield and Owatonna are the only southeastern Minnesota teams in the 32-team event. Mayo lost all three of its duals Friday. Northfield finished fifth in the B Bracket, going 2-1, and Owatonna was third in the D Bracket, going 2-1.

Shakopee is ranked No. 1 in Class AAA in Minnesota, St. Michael-Albertville third, Northfield sixth and Owatonna seventh. Anoka, which beat Mayo 43-29 for seventh place in the A Bracket, is ranked 12th.

Mayo’s Cade Sheehan was terrific in all three of his matches. The 145-pound senior won by pin and a pair of decisions in going 3-0.

Action resumes 9 a.m. Saturday at UCR-Regional Sports Center. The final round starts at 8 p.m.

FRIDAY

BRACKET A

First Round

Waverly-Shell Rock (Iowa) 64, Rochester Mayo 12

Wayzata 57, Kearney (Mo.) 22

Waukee (Iowa) 51, Grand Island (Neb.) 27

Carl Sandburg (Ill.) 39, Anoka 21

Second Round

Waverly-Shell Rock 43, Wayzata 25

Carl Sandburg 35, Waukee 28

Grand Island 39, Anoka 36

Kearney 34, Mayo 27

Third Round

(First place)

Waverly-Shell Rock 44, Carl Sandburg 24

(Third place)

Wayzata 38, Waukee 32

(Fifth place)

Grand Island 48, Kearney 24

(Seventh place)

Anoka 43, Mayo 29

BRACKET B

First Round

Minisink Valley (NY) 54, Apple Valley 18

Huntley (Ill.) 33, Northfield 30

North Scott (Iowa) 33, Forest Lake 32

Vacaville (Calif.) 49, Punahou (Hawaii) 21

Second Round

Minisink Valley 36, Huntley 25

North Scott 42, Vacaville 24

Northfield 66, Apple Valley 11

Forest Lake 51, Punahou 24

Third Round

(First place)

Minisink Valley 53, North Scott 17

(Third place)

Vacaville 38, Huntley 35

(Fifth place)

Northfield 33, Forest Lake 32

(Seventh place)

Punahou 39, Apple Valley 30

BRACKET C

First Round

Shakopee 55, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau (Wis.) 6

LPGE/Browerville (Wis.) 40, Ankeny Centennial (Iowa) 21

Glenbard North (Ill.) 48, Ellsworth (Wis.) 14

Bettendorf (Iowa) 33, Blaine 31

Second Round

Shakopee 56, LPGE/Browerville 11

Glenbard North 44, Bettendorf 32

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 36, Ankeny Centennial 32

Blaine 32, Ellsworth 29

Third Round

(First place)

Shakopee 49, Glenbard North 9

(Third place)

LPGE/Browerville 43, Bettendorf 23

(Fifth place)

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 47, Blaine 24

(Seventh place)

Akneny Centennial 44, Ellsworth 22

BRACKET D

First Round

Don Bosco (Iowa) 67, Slinger (Wis.) 9

Owatonna 31, Washington (Ill.) 25

Liberty (Ariz.) 53, Northwest (Neb.) 22

St. Michael-Albertville 64, Rapid City Central (S.D.) 5

Second Round

Don Bosco 48, Owatonna 16

St. Michael-Albertville 46, Liberty 13

Washington 54, Slinger 15

Rapid City Central 42, Northwest 30

Third Round

(First place)

St. Michael-Albertville 35, Don Bosco 18

(Third place)

Owatonna 37, Liberty 25

(Fifth place)

Washington 51, Rapid City Central 16

(Seventh place)

Slinger 52, Northwest 25

 

What's your reaction?

0
0
0
0
0