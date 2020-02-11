Now, the fun part of the schedule begins.
The Section 1A, 1AA and 1AAA wrestling team tournaments begin Thursday. Section 1A and 1AAA have a handful of teams that could earn a trip to the Xcel Energy Center for the state meet, Feb. 27-29.
Here’s a breakdown of each section:
SECTION 1A
Grand Meadow/LeRoy-Ostrander/Southland (GMLOS) will be the No. 1 seed, and it has earned a first-round bye along with No. 2 Zumbrota-Mazeppa.
GMLOS will be led by Anthony Romero, Christian Jacobsen and Noah Sayles who are all ranked inside the top-10 in their respective weight classes.
Zumbrota-Mazeppa won state in 2017 and 2018 and is again one of the heavy favorites to win a section title. The Cougars have earned the Section 1A championship in three out of the past five years. Z-M is ranked 11th in Class A, and senior 113-pounder, led by standout Michael Majerus, who is ranked second in Class A.
Dover-Eyota is 16-2 in duals this season, and it's the No. 3 seed in the section. The Eagles are scheduled to face Goodhue (13-9) in the quarterfinals. Dover-Eyota has four wrestlers ranked in the top 10 in the state in Class A, led by Taylor DeFrang, who is No. 4 among 138-pounders.
Chatfield sits at 13-3 this season, and it will face Caledonia-Houston in the quarterfinals. Chatfield is also receiving votes among Class A’s top programs.
Section 1A is filled with quality programs from top to bottom. Fillmore Central/Lanesboro/Mabel-Canton (FCLMC) is the No. 7 seed, with a strong record of 12-10. Wabasha-Kellogg, Triton and St. Charles will also hope to get hot and make a run.
SECTION 1AA
Simley enters as the defending section champion and the favorite to repeat in Section 1AA, but rival Kasson-Mantorville is ranked No. 3 in the state and is heating up at the right time.
Simley is ranked No. 1 in the state, and it brings 10 ranked wrestlers into the postseason. Reid Nelson (113 pounds), Chase DeBlaere (126 pounds), Ryan Sokol (138 pounds) and Quayin Short (195 pounds) are all No. 1 in their respective classes. Bennett Tabor, Gavin Nelson and Nolan Wanzek are No. 2.
But Simley knows K-M is among the teams that stands in its path of getting to state for a second straight year.
Kasson-Mantorville has faced a daunting schedule, and Carlos Ruffo, Kail Wynia, Patrick Kennedy and Tanner Paulson will be itching to get back to the finals and have a chance to take down Simley.
Whoever survives the section will likely be the favorite to bring home a state title. Top-seeded Simley and No. 2 seed K-M are the only ranked teams from the section.
Lake City and Plainview-Elgin-Millville are also tough programs that earned the No. 3 and No. 4 seed, respectively. Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson, Stewartville, Byron and Cannon Falls all have talented wrestlers, as well.
SECTION 1AAA
Northfield, Owatonna, Farmington and Faribault have all earned some state notoriety, and they’re crammed in a competitive Section 1AAA together.
Something will have to give.
Mayo had a strong regular season, with veterans Marshall Peters and Cade Sheehan hoping to help the Spartans go on a deep run.
There’s no real favorite. Northfield, Farmington, Owatonna and Faribault have the inside tracks to a Section 1AAA crown.