Now, the fun part of the schedule begins. The Section 1A, 1AA and 1AAA wrestling team duals begin today.
Here’s a breakdown of each section.
Section 1A
Grand Meadow/LeRoy-Ostrander/Southland (GMLOS) will be the No. 1 seed, and they have earned a first-round bye along with No. 2 Zumbrota-Mazeppa.
GMLOS will be led by Anthony Romero, Christian Jacobsen and Noah Sayles who are all ranked inside the top-10 in their respective weight classes.
Zumbrota-Mazeppa won state in 2016-17 and 2017-18. They are one of the heavy favorites in Section 1A. They have earned the Section 1A Championship in three out of the last five years.
Zumbrota-Mazeppa is ranked 11th in Class 1A, and senior 113-pounder Michael Majerus is ranked second individually in Class 1A. Majerus only had one loss last year, and it was in the state championship match. He’ll be hungry to get back to state and win a title.
Dover-Eyota is 16-2 in team duals this season, and they’re No. 3 in Section 1A. They’ll face Goodhue (13-9) in the quarterfinals. Dover-Eyota has four wrestlers ranked in the top-10, led by Taylor DeFrang, who is No. 4 among 138-pounders.
Chatfield sits at 13-3 this season, and they’ll face Caledonia-Houston in the quarterfinals. Chatfield is also receiving votes among Class 1A’s top programs.
Section 1A is filled with quality programs from top to bottom. Fillmore Central/Lanesboro/Mabel-Canton (FCLMC) is the No. 7 seed, but they own a rock-solid record of 12-10. Wabasha-Kellogg, Triton and St. Charles will also hope to get hot and make a run.
Section 1AA
Simley enters as a big favorite in Section 1AA. Simley is ranked No. 1 in the entire state, and they have 10 ranked wrestlers. Reid Nelson (113 pounds), Chase DeBlaere (126 pounds), Ryan Sokol (138 pounds) and Quayin Short (195 pounds) are all No. 1 in their respective classes. Plus, Bennett Tabor, Gavin Nelson and Nolan Wanzek are No. 2.
But it certainly won’t be easy.
Kasson-Mantorville has faced a daunting schedule, and Carlos Ruffo, Kail Wynia, Patrick Kennedy and Tanner Paulson will be itching to take down Simley. Simley and Kasson-Mantorville are the top two seeds in Section 1AA and the top two teams in Class 1AA.
Whoever survives the section will be the favorite to bring home a state title. They are the only teams from Section 1AA that are ranked in the latest state polls.
Lake City and Plainview-Elgin-Millville are also tough programs who earned the No. 3 and No. 4 seed, respectively. Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson, Stewartville, Byron and Cannon Falls all have talented wrestlers, but the depth might not be at the same level as Simley and Kasson-Mantorville.
It feels like a two-team race in Section 1AA, but don’t be surprised if another team rises to the occasion.
Section 1AAA
Northfield, Owatonna, Farmington and Faribault have all earned some state notoriety, and they’re crammed in Section 1AAA together.
Something will have to give.
Mayo and John Marshall will need to get white-hot and rely on their stars if they want to advance as a team. Marshall Peters and Cade Sheehan will hope to give Mayo a boost for a deep run.
Albert Lea is the six seed. They’ve had terrific success in the past, but they’re a little down this year. But they know what it takes to win. It’s in their DNA.
There’s no real favorite. Northfield, Farmington, Owatonna and Faribault have the inside tracks to a Section 1AAA crown.