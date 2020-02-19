The road to a state championship begins now. Wrestlers from around the state will compete in their section individual meets this weekend.
Here are 10 wrestlers from Section 1A, 2A, 1AA and 1AAA to watch:
WRESTLERS TO WATCH IN 1A/2A
Carter Quam, Kenyon-Wanamingo
Quam is the only ranked 220-pounder in Section 2A, so the Kenyon-Wanamingo senior has a great shot at advancing to state. Quam came up just short last year, placing third in Section 2A. He’ll be out for revenge.
Anthony Romero, GMLOS
Romero is one of the top 106-pounders in the state. The GMLOS sophomore is 35-3 this season, and he flexed his muscles with a strong performance last weekend at Mayo Civic Center to help GMLOS win the Section 1A team duals. Now, he’ll be focused on getting what’s next. Dover-Eyota’s terrific freshman Brodie Kellen will be waiting for Romero in what could be an outstanding match.
Colton Krell, Westfield
Colton Krell is one of the most accomplished wrestlers in the area. He has finished in the top three at state in back-to-back years. But he’s itching to win it all this year. Krell is the only ranked 195-pounder in Section 2A. He has an inside track to get back to state.
Taylor DeFrang, Dover-Eyota
DeFrang finished section in Section 1A last year at 132 pounds, so he’ll be extra motivated to get to state. The Dover-Eyota senior has had a really good year, losing just a handful of times and ranked fourth in Class A. It’s eye-opening that there’s only one other ranked 138-pounder in Section 1A (No. 6 Nolan Rommel from Wabasha-Kellogg).
Baxter O’Reilly, Goodhue
O’Reilly has wrestling in his blood. He has multiple older brothers who have been standout wrestlers, but this O’Reilly is making a name for himself. He’s the No. 2-ranked 160-pound wrestler in the state. Section 1A won’t be a breeze. GMLOS’ Daniel Smith will be aiming to knock him off. If Smith and O’Reilly meet in the Section 1A championship bout, it will be a heck of a battle.
WRESTLERS TO WATCH IN 1AA
Logan Wingert, Plainview-Elgin-Millville
Wingert has had a dominant senior season. The 285-pounder sits at 33-2, and he’s ranked No. 2 in Class AA. Wingert was the state runner-up to Simley’s Daniel Kerkvliet (the No. 1-ranked 285-pounder in the nation last year), but Kerkvliet has graduated, meaning Wingert has the inside track for a state title. Last year, he set P-E-M’s school record with 34 pins. Wingert is hoping to cap off his outstanding career with a state title. But first, he will have to advance through Section 1AA. Anthony Moe-Tucker from Kasson-Mantorville will be Wingert’s top competition this weekend. Moe-Tucker is the only other ranked heavyweight in Section 1AA.
Patrick Kennedy, Kasson-Mantorville
Kennedy is the heavy favorite to advance out of Section 1AA. The three-time state champion hasn’t lost a match in three years (108-0), and he has no intentions of losing anytime soon. Simley knocked off K-M in the Section 1AA dual meet championship last weekend, and Kennedy was none too happy about it. He’s going to be highly motivated. Section 1AA isn’t going to be a breeze. The top-three wrestlers at 182 pounds are in Section 1AA. But the Iowa commit is on a mission for a fourth-straight state title.
Bennett Berge, Kasson-Mantorville
Berge might only be a sophomore, but he’s already won two state championships. He won the 138-pound crown as an eighth-grader, then went 42-4 last year, capping things with a state title at 160-pounds. This year, he’s up to the 170 pound weight class. Berge is undefeated and ranked No. 1 in the state. Simley’s Nolan Wanzek is ranked No. 2 in state and will be Berge’s top competition in Section 1AA.
WRESTLERS TO WATCH IN 1AAA
Ryan Henningson, Winona
Henningson placed third at state in 2018. Last year, he was nipped 6-5 in the state title match by Shakopee’s Paxton Creese. Henningson has his eyes on the prize this year. But he’ll have to survive a tough Section 1AAA. Henningson is one of three ranked 120-pounders in Section 1AAA.
Cade Sheehan, Rochester Mayo
Sheehan is ranked fifth in Class AAA among 145-pounders. The Mayo senior has had a terrific career, and he’s looking to cap it with a state title. He’ll be one of the favorites at 145 pounds. Sheehan is 29-4 this season, and he eclipsed 100 career victories. Mayo has had a resurgent 2020 campaign, and a deep state run by Sheehan would be the icing on the cake.