ROCHESTER – February is the month where most wrestlers want to be hitting their stride, but Taylor DeFrang was dealt a raw hand.
The Dover-Eyota star was diagnosed with mononucleosis and missed an entire month. He lost 10 pounds of muscle went a month without wrestling during the middle of the season.
DeFrang didn’t look like a rusty wrestler on Saturday. He defeated Zumbrota-Mazeppa’s Beau Jurrens in the 138-pound Section 1AA semifinals for his 150th career victory. Then, DeFrang took home the section championship with a gutsy 4-3 win over Wabasha-Kellogg’s Nolan Rommel.
"Oh man, this is great," DeFrang said. "I’ve been waiting for it all season. Thinking about it in the offseason, all the work I did, it’s just so nice that it paid off. One hundred-fifty wins is a big milestone. It’s something only a few guys on our team have ever done. It’s really humbling to be a part of that group, and some of those guys are here today and it’s so nice to be a part of it with them.”
DeFrang is ranked fourth in Class A, but he didn’t necessarily feel like the favorite. Even though he’s suffered just two losses this year, DeFrang knew that the section meet would be daunting.
"To be totally honest, I’m shocked that it’s going this well," DeFrang said. "I’m obviously okay with it."
The D-E coaches worked tirelessly with DeFrang to try to get him back in shape after the bout with mono drained his energy.
"They helped me so much," DeFrang said. "I feel great. I still feel rusty but I’m still getting wins. I’ll just continue to knock more rust off at state, so I feel really good. I think I have a shot at beating anyone the state; I just have to wrestle my game."
KENNEDY BOYS ROLL TO STATE
In the Kennedy household, wrestling reigns supreme. They eat, drink and sleep wrestling. Patrick, Jackson and Joseph Kennedy have all become irreplaceable parts of the Kasson-Mantorville starting lineup.
They’re tough as nails on the mat, and they’re not scared of anyone. But when they go home, wrestling doesn’t stop.
“It’s every single night,” Jackson Kennedy said. “In the kitchen, dishes are done, my brothers are wrestling and before you know it, I’m in there goofing around with them. Thirty seconds later, Patrick is showing us how to do things even better. It’s not a big kitchen, there’s some broken cupboards but mom doesn’t care...
"Maybe she does.”
Patrick, a three-time state champion, was dominant on Saturday. Powerhouse Simley sent its top-ranked 195-pounder Quayin Short to battle Patrick at 182 pounds. But Patrick wasn’t fazed at all. He attacked Short right form the get-go and earned an 11-6 victory in the section championship bout.
Next up was Jackson. The 195-pounder faced Simley’s Landan Duval in the section final. And for the second-straight bout, a Kennedy was unstoppable.
“I really look up to my older brother Patrick,” Jackson Kennedy said. “He’s taught me a lot about life and when he goes out and wins, it fuels me. It makes me want to go out and work even harder than him. I know he puts a lot of time into me and I want to make him proud."
Jackson pinned DuVal in 4:28 to book his first trip to state.
“My journey has been up and down,” Jackson Kennedy said. “I tore my ACL playing football last year. Coming back, first couple tournaments were tough. I would win by one point and I’d feel dead tired. It’s been tough to get in shape and get back.”
Patrick is 32-0; Jackson is 30-11. Joey finished fourth in Section 1AA at 113 pounds, but it’s clear the youngster has an extremely bright future, too.
“Our parents are hard on us and soft when they need to be,” Jackson Kennedy said. “They taught us that we could do anything in life but you have to do it 100 percent. That applies to everything outside of wrestling. Wrestling has taught us a lot. Wrestling has bought a whole new world to us.”
WINGERT FINDS A WAY
Logan Wingert felt the 285-pound championship match slipping away. The Plainview-Elgin-Millville heavyweight took second in state last year, and was the heavy favorite to win the Section 1AA crown on Saturday.
He led Kasson-Mantorville’s Anthony Moe-Tucker 8-4, but Moe-Tucker’s speed was giving Wingert trouble. With the K-M crowd roaring, Moe-Tucker had come-from-behind to tie the score at 8-8.
“I just was trying to breathe and stay focused,” Wingert said. “I had to stay in the match and not let the match take my brain to a different world. I just tried to bear down.”
Bear down he did.
Wingert escaped Moe-Tucker’s clutches to eke out a 9-8 victory.
“It feels so good,” Wingert said. “Kind of a relief. The next level is going to be so hard. I just have to take one step of a time and keep it rolling.”
Wingert was mobbed by his P-E-M coaches right afterward.
But he has no intentions of slowing down any time soon. Wingert has a state championship to win.
“It’s intense when you have people that set goals for you and when you have goals for yourself,” Wingert said. “You want to achieve them for yourself, while making them proud.”
ROCHESTER GETS 6
Six wrestlers from Rochester qualified for the Class AAA state meet, including three from Century — section champions Owen Pharo (160 pounds) and Seth Arndt (220), as well as 152-pound runner-up Garrett Pavelko. Rochester Mayo’s Marshall Peterson (132-pound champion) and Cade Sheehan (145-pound runner-up), and John Marshall’s Connor Higgins (138-pound runner-up) also advanced.
STATE QUALIFIERS
SECTION 1A
106 — 1. Anthony Romero, GMLOS. 2. Lucas Schiell, Z-M. 113 — 1. Cael Bartels, Chatfield. 2. Cohen Wiste, GMLOS. 120 —1. Brandon Ross, Caledonia/Houston. 2. James Jacobsen, GMLOS. 126 — 1. Luke Krier, Z-M. 2. Tucker Ginther, C/H. 132 — 1. Gavin Gust, D-E. 2. Lucas Winfield, GMLOS. 138 — 1. Taylor DeFrang, D-E. 2. Nolan Rommel, W-K. 145 — 1. Seth Goetzinger, Chatfield. 2. Rece Voigt, GMLOS. 152 — 1. Baxter O’Reilly, Goodhue. 2. Isaac Denstad, C/H. 160 — 1. Daniel Smith, GMLOS. 2. Tyler Shea, D-E. 170 — 1. Noah Sayles, GMLOS. 2. Jack Strub, C/H. 182 — 1. Gavin Dabelstein, D-E. 2. Gabe Tupper, Z-M. 195 — 1. Ethan Covers, Z-M. 2. Cameron Sneed, GMLOS. 220 — 1. AJ Karver, Chatfield. 2. Reece Lemke, D-E. 285 — 1. Alec Francis, C/H. 2. Spencer Welsh, D-E.
SECTION 2A
106 — Gavin Johnson, Kenyon-Wanamingo. 138 — Alec Johnson, K-W. 195 — Colton Krell, Westfield. 220 — Carter Quam, K-W. 285 — Dylan Nirk, Westfield.
• • •
SECTION 1AA
106 — 1. Cash Raymond, Simley. 2. Luke Williams, P.I. 113 — 1. Reid Nelson, Simley. 2. Jaacob Thompson, Byron. 120 —1. Maxwell Petersen, Byron. 2. Jonathan Harvey, Lake City. 126 — 1. Chase DeBlaere, Simley. 2. Ross Herber, LARP. 132 — 1. Mitchel Petersen, Byron. 2. Logan Vaughan, K-M. 138 — 1. Cael Berg, Simley. 2. Joe Kozlowski, Lake City. 145 — 1. Ryan Sokol, Simley. 2. Tanner Paulson, K-M. 152 — 1. Joe Stucky, PEM. 2. Travis Dohmen, Simley. 160 — 1. Kail Wynia, K-M. 2. Nolan Wanzek, Simley. 170 — 1. Gavin Nelson, Simley. 2. Bennett Berge, K-M. 182 — 1. Patrick Kennedy, K-M. 2. Quayin Short, Simley. 195 — 1. Jackson Kennedy, K-M. 2. Landan DuVal, Simley. 220 — 1. Bennett Tabor, Simley. 2. Garrison Solliday, St. Thomas Academy. 285 — 1. Logan Wingert, PEM. 2. Anthony Moe-Tucker, K-M.
• • •
SECTION 1AAA
(Area state-qualifiers)
132 — 1. Marshall Peters, Mayo. 138 — 2. Connor Higgins, John Marshall. 145 — 2. Cade Sheehan, Mayo. 152 — 2. Garrett Pavelko, Century. 160 — 1. Owen Pharo, Century. 220 — 1. Seth Arndt, Century.