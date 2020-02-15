Carlos Ruffo was handed a trophy he didn’t even want. Patrick Kennedy was furiously ripping off the rolls of tape that had surrounded his ankle.
Kasson-Mantorville wrestling has a history of winning championships. K-M dominated Section 1AA in the 2010s. They won the section crown in eight of the 10 years. They went on to win four state titles including a three-peat from 2016 to 2018.
But last season, Simley edged K-M 30-23 in the Section 1AA championship and went on to win. It was on the KoMets’ minds yet again on Saturday, but the loaded Spartans were just way too much to handle.
Simley didn’t let K-M have any life. There would be no revenge. The No. 1-ranked Spartans squeezed the life out of K-M with a 46-19 beatdown.
Ruffo was handed the second-place section trophy and walked around aimlessly. The KoMets senior isn’t used to that feeling.
“It always hurts,” K-M coach Jamie Heidt said. “We put a lot of effort into these kids, and these kids put a lot of effort into the sport. I hurt for them. I’m really proud of them. This is their season. Not mine. It means a lot to us and our program and our community. We knew we were going to come here and fight for it. But Simley is a terrific program.”
Kennedy and Ruffo held their own. Both of K-M’s terrific seniors won their bouts pretty comfortably, but it just wasn’t enough.
“They’re bigger than we were today,” Heidt said. “We knew coming in here that we had to wrestle big and execute and do a lot of things right and do a lot of things hard. We just came out on the short end tonight.”
Losses are hard to swallow. But losing in the section championships to the same team for the second year in a row is especially tough. K-M’s dream of a team state championship is over, but Ruffo, Kennedy and the rest of their teammates will have a chance to win an individual title.
The loss to Simley is motivation.
“It’s motivating now, it’s motivating tomorrow, and it’s motivating to come back next week,” Heidt said. “We’re going to do whatever we can now and next week to qualify and try to get the next best thing.”
'We have to build off this':
Mayo aiming to take the next big step after strong 2020 campaign
Every team’s goal is to win a state championship. But Art Trimble new it would take a lot for his young Rochester Mayo wrestling team to make a state title run.
So, he gave them goals. One of his goals: Make it to the Civic Center.
Mission accomplished.
With a big-time 39-26 upset over No. 4 seed Faribault, Mayo advanced to the semifinals in Section 1AAA. They were beaten by Northfield 55-9 on Saturday, but Trimble believes his program has taken a big step in the right direction.
“We knew there were three really tough teams in the section,” Trimble said. “We wanted to be that fourth one representing. It’s great for our program to get back here. It’s been three years since the last time. We have to build off this.”
Standout junior Marshall Peters came-from-behind to nip Northfield’s Sam Holman 6-5, and Calder Sheehan had an 8-4 decision victory at 106 pounds to give Mayo some early momentum.
The clock struck midnight for Mayo, but it’s clear the program is on the way back up.
“I kinda knew where their horses were and we fought hard with them,” Trimble said. “They never quit. Just keep battling, keeping points close, which is how we beat Faribault. Marshall had a great match. That kid beat him 1-0 or 3-2 early in the year and we turned that around. He’ll be peaking at the right time like he always does.”
Mayo won 12 team bouts this season. They defeated Albert Lea for the first time in ages. They made it to the Civic Center.
Now, the next goal is even bigger.
“We have three seniors and most of our lineup is back,” Trimble said. “They’ll have that experience. Our goal next year is that we want to be in that finals match. Not just the semifinals.”
Kenyon-Wanamingo falls just short in Section 2A championship
Kenyon-Wanamingo advanced all the way to the Section 2A championship match, but they were felled by Blue Earth Area 39-23 in a hard-fought match.
Blue Earth Area won six of seven bouts to seize control, and they held off Kenyon-Wanamingo’s late surge.
Kenyon-Wanamingo defeated Maple River 42-33 in the semifinals.
106-pounder Gavin Johnson won twice on Saturday. As did Bray Olson, Tyler Craig, Carter Quam and Armani Tucker.
In the finale, Johnson, Olson, Craig, Quam and Tucker all won their bouts. Tucker pinned Blue Earth Area’s Ian Cornelio in 2:33 at 285 pounds. Craig picked up a pin in 3:37.