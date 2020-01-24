The Rochester Mayo wrestling team finished just 9-16 last season, but the Spartans have had a strong start in the Big Nine Conference this year.
Mayo sits at 5-1 overall in conference action.
But the upcoming schedule is going to test the Spartans.
Mayo will compete in a tough invitational on Saturday at Lake City. Then, they’ll face conference powerhouses Albert Lea and Owatonna to finish off the regular season.
“As we enter this tough part of our Big Nine schedule, I am looking for our team to compete at a high level with determination and tenacity and continue to push themselves to improve each match,” head coach Art Trimble said. “I have always focused on competing at a high level and the wins and losses will take care of themselves.”
Mayo will have to lean on Marshall Peters and Cade Sheehan. Sheehan recently picked up his 100th career wrestling victory, and the 145-pounder is ranked fifth in Class AAA. Peters is ranked fourth at 132 pounds.
But they’re not alone.
“The thing that has impressed me most about our squad is our wrestlers’ grit,” Trimble said. “We have dealt with a lot of injuries to our starters this season but our backup wrestlers have stepped in and filled our holes with drive and purpose. They have also been battling each other in the room trying to break into the lineup wherever they can. Our leadership has been excellent and our younger wrestlers are also improving quickly.”
K-M FLYING UNDER RADAR AT LOADED SWALLA DUALS
A star-studded cast will make its way to Kasson-Mantorville for the Swalla Duals on Saturday.
Six of the nine teams are ranked in a state poll. Shakopee, the No. 1-ranked Class AAA squad in Minnesota, is among the favorites in a loaded field.
Fairmont/Martin County West and K-M are ranked second and third in Class AA, respectively.
Class A’s sixth-ranked squad, Blue Earth Area (BEA), is also in the field.
Ellsworth is ranked sixth in Wisconsin’s Division 2, and they will be in the same pool as Blue Earth Area and K-M.
Caledonia/Houston, Byron and Lewiston-Altura-Rushford-Peterson (LARP) round out the loaded field.
“We are exited for the opportunity to host a great event,” K-M coach Jamie Heidt said. “The Swalla duals will showcase a lot great wrestling.”
Even though the postseason is right around the corner, Heidt has prioritized the Swalla Duals.
“Our team is staying present and focusing on what's in front of us, and not looking ahead,” Heidt said. “We want our guys to embrace the level of competition, and be excited to wrestle hard and fight for every point.”
With so many talented teams, K-M can fly under the radar, which is rare for a third-ranked team.
“We don't feel that we have a target on our back,” Heidt said. “We’re probably not the favored team. I feel like we are the team that has to target anyone we wrestle.”
K-M is hoping that being the hunter rather than being the hunted pays big dividends at the Swalla Duals.
NO. 10 D-E AIMING FOR POSTSEASON SURGE
Dover-Eyota head coach Brian Lehnertz knows his squad has a real chance to make a run in the upcoming Section One, Class A tournament.
Dover-Eyota is ranked 10th in Class A which is the highest among all Section 1 participants.
But it certainly won’t be easy. Zumbrota-Mazeppa is 11th in state.
Chatfield and Grand Meadow/LeRoy-Ostrander/Southland (GMLOS) are both among the honorable mention teams in the Class A rankings.
“I had high expectations for my team when the season started and that hasn’t changed,” Lehnertz said. “Being ranked or not doesn’t change our goals we set out to achieve. It just adds a little more pressure, and pressure is what each team faces when they step on the mat.”
The Eagles got a taste of postseason action when they battled GMLOS on Thursday. GMLOS outlasted Dover-Eyota 38-25.
But Dover-Eyota has the most state-ranked wrestlers out of anyone in Section 1.
Brodie Kellen is ranked seventh in state at 106 pounds. Landon Lehnertz is eighth among 126-pounders. Gavin Gust clocks in at sixth at 132 pounds. Taylor DeFrang is fourth at 138 pounds, and Gavin Dabelstein checks in at No. 5 at 182 pounds.
Dover-Eyota might have slipped past Caledonia/Houston 40-37 on Dec. 20. They might have defeated Chatfield 45-23 on Jan. 10. But rankings and previous results don’t matter when it comes to the postseason.
Dover-Eyota will have to execute in crunch time. Lehnertz has faith his team can pull through.
“My wrestlers have responded well so far in tough duals and I am confident in them,” Lehnertz said. “If we can stay healthy, we believe we have what it takes to get the job done this season.”