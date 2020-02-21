Cade Sheehan has to win. He just has to. There’s no more second chances.
The Rochester Mayo senior has finished just short of advancing to state multiple times.
“I’ve been to the (Mayo) Civic Center (for the state-qualifying section tournament) since eighth grade,” Sheehan said. “There’s nothing like this at all. Environment is crazy. But I’ve never been to state. I’ve finished third a number of times. It’s very annoying. I think this year I can get it. I know I can get it.”
Sheehan started off his run towards state with a dominant performance on Friday in the Section 1AAA tournament. Sheehan pinned Austin’s Thomas Fritz in a mere 23 seconds to advance to Saturday's semifinals.
“It’s good to get it out of the way and know you’re in to tomorrow already,” Sheehan said. “I’m so excited.”
Sheehan will face Albert Lea’s Cole Glazier in Saturday's semifinals. Glazier and Sheehan have battled two times this year, Glazier edging Sheehan twice. One bout ended with Glazier nipping Sheehan by one point. Sheehan’s other loss to Glazier came in overtime.
Just moments after picking up his pin, Sheehan was scouting Glazier yet again. But it’s not like he’s going to learn something groundbreaking. Sheehan knows Glazier’s moves like the back of his hands.
“I’m watching his hand-placement, and what he likes to do,” Sheehan said. “But he hasn’t changed much. I know how I want to attack him.”
After Glazier’s match concluded, Sheehan packed his bags and headed to get another workout in. One wasn’t good enough.
But that’s what he’s done all season, because he’s done finishing third and being denied a state trip.
“I don’t like that; I don’t like being just short of my goal,” Sheehan said. “I want to get there. It’s my last chance. I have to go and get it. I’ve been grinding and getting after it. Nobody realizes how fast time flies until you’re here and you’re a senior and you realize it’s almost over.”
Saturday could finally be the day that Sheehan’s dream of a state berth comes to fruition. He’s worked all season for it. Now, he plans to take it.
“Tomorrow is going to be a good day,” Sheehan said with a sly grin.
REVENGE ON LINDE'S MIND
Cannon Falls senior Ryan Linde might have the best hair in the state. The 285-pounder grew it out so that he could have a mullet for football season. But then he bleached it for wrestling season.
It’s magnificent.
Then, he took his fashion game to a whole new level when he added a thick mustache.
“It’s senior year,” Linde said. “I had to do it. It’s my thing now.”
As Linde’s hair has improved, so has his wrestling. The heavyweight advanced to the Section 1AA semifinals with a 46-second pin of Pine Island’s Adam Klingsporn.
“It felt amazing,” Linde said. “Always good to get that first match out of the way.”
Linde will match up with Kasson-Mantorville’s Anthony Moe-Tucker on Saturday morning.
Moe-Tucker pinned Linde earlier in the season, but Linde is out for revenge.
“It’s going to be a tough match,” Linde said. “He’s pretty good at snap downs and ankle picks. But it will definitely be a lot better match this time around.”
It’s the first time in Linde’s career that he’s made the semifinals.
“It’s real nice,” Linde said. “I just block everyone else out when I’m on the mat and do my own thing. I have to mentally lock-in and not focus on the crowds.”
O'REILLY AIMING TO JOIN THE CLUB
Goodhue’s Maddox O’Reilly is the last O’Reilly boy who hasn’t made it to state.
Bailee won two state titles. Kaleb’s finished in the top five twice. Kelby placed third at 160 pounds last year, and Baxter qualified but didn’t place.
So it’s Maddox’s turn, right?
The next O’Reilly wrestling prodigy advanced to the Section 1A semifinals with a convincing 6-1 decision win over Fillmore Central/Lanesboro/Mabel-Canton’s Caden Anderson.
“I feel good,” O’Reilly said. “I did pretty good on my feet. I’ve been improving there. I was on the bottom, but I got an escape with 4 seconds left in the period. That was big. I just try to keep moving all the time. I tried to break him. The match gets way easier when they don’t want to be out on the mat. It worked today.”
The 145-pounder has had a terrific sophomore season. O’Reilly is 34-7, and he’s only going to get better.
But he wasn’t focused on watching wrestling after he dominated his quarterfinal matchup. He just wanted to get home and get wrestling off of his brain.
“I don’t like to think about it because then I’ll get stressed out,” O’Reilly said. “Like who’s in my bracket, who got the No. 1 seed.”
Thursday night, O’Reilly prepared for his big day by playing Fortnite. He might do the same as he prepares for Saturday morning’s semifinal bout against Chatfield star Seth Goetzinger.
“My coaches are great,” O’Reilly said. “They’ll give me the scouting report tomorrow and give me ways to attack him. They always know best. But the first match is always the hardest, so I’m very confident going into tomorrow.”
He’s two victories away from clinching a state berth. He knows he’s the last O’Reilly brother who hasn’t made it to Xcel Energy Center yet, site of the state meet.
“It’s really motivating,” O’Reilly said. “All my brothers have been there, so I am motivated to get there, too. We try to push each other to get better and better. It’s great.”
SECTION 1 WRESTLING
(Semifinalists at each weight)
CLASS A
106 — Anthony Romero, GMLOS (37-3) vs. Owen Denstad, Caledonia-Houston (24-10); Lucas Schiell, Zumbrota-Mazeppa (24-7) vs. Brodie Kellen, Dover-Eyota (28-7).
113 — Cael Bartels, Chatfield (32-3) vs. Chris Cushman, Wabasha-Kellogg (23-18); Cohen Wiste, GMLOS (36-4) vs. Micahel Majerus, Zumbrota-Mazeppa (15-7).
120 —Brandon Ross, Caledonia Houston (29-5) vs. Ben Murray, Zumbrota-Mazeppa (19-10); Ryan Bortz, Goodhue (25-15) vs. James Jacobsen, GMLOS (20-18).
126 — Tucker Ginther, Caledonia-Houston (25-10) vs. Cale Anderson, Fillmore Central/Lanesboro/Mabel-Canton (18-12); Kail Schott, Chatfield (24-12) vs. Luke Krier, Zumbrota-Mazeppa (25-10).
132 — Gover Gust, Dover-Eyota (33-5) vs. Cody Guenther, Chatfield (23-13); Lucas Winfield, GMLOS (27-13) vs. Isaac Blocker, Caledonia-Houston (15-18).
138 — Taylor DeFrang, Dover-Eyota (23-2) vs. Beau Jurrens, Zumbrota-Mazeppa (22-10); Donavon Felten, GMLOS (37-8) vs. Nolan Rommel, Wabasha-Kellogg (32-6).
145 — Seth Goetzinger, Chatfield (34-5) vs. Maddox O’Reilly, Goodhue (34-7); Jett Thoreson, St. Charles (26-8) vs. Rece Voigt, GMLOS (37-7).
152 — Baxter O’Reilly, Goodhue (27-3) vs. Maverick Whitethorn, Dover-Eyota (17-5); Christian Jacobsen, GMLOS (38-6) vs. Isaac Denstad, Caledonia-Houston (31-4).
160 — Campbell Berge, Chatfield (21-13) vs. Caleb Kunz, Fillmore Central/Lanesboro/Mabel-Canton (15-11); Daniel Smith, GMLOS (16-3) vs. Tyler Shea, Dover-Eyota (19-9).
170 — Noah Sayles, GMLOS (36-4) vs. John Frazier, Wabasha-Kellogg (23-16); Jack Strub, Caledonia-Houston (25-7) vs. Grady Schott, Chatfield (30-10).
182 — Gavin Dabelstein, Dover-Eyota (33-4) vs. Owen Blocker, Caledonia-Houston (18-14); Mason Barker, Triton (32-7) vs. Gabe Tupper, Zumbrota-Mazeppa (32-6).
195 — Ethan Covers, Zumbrota-Mazeppa (25-6) vs. Cody Lohman, Goodhue (25-14); Cameron Sneed, GMLOS (30-8) vs. Jed Kasten, Caledonia-Houston (16-6).
220 — AJ Karver, Chatfield (24-9) vs. Dameriz Davis, Caledonia-Houston (5-6); Jack Haglund, Zumbrota-Mazeppa (23-8) vs. Reece Lemke, Dover-Eyota (20-14).
285 — Alec Francis, Caledonia-Houston (27-5) vs. Blake Carlson, Goodhue (16-10); Spencer Welsh, Dover-Eyota (23-15) vs. Stefan Nikoloski, Fillmore Central/Lanesboro/Mabel-Canton (25-9).
CLASS AA
106 — Luke Williams, Pine Island (33-2) vs Dominic Mann, Kasson-Mantorville (20-14); Jon Laures, Stewartville (19-14) vs. Cash Raymond, Simley (32-9).
113 — Reid Nelson, Simley (38-5) vs. Joseph Kennedy, Kasson-Mantorville (17-15); Preston Carlisle, Cannon Falls (32-7) vs. Jaacob Thompson, Byron (23-7)
120 —Maxwell Petersen, Byron (33-2) vs. Carter Jonsgaard, LARP (30-8); Cooper Peterson, Cannon Falls (36-3) vs. Jonathan Harvey, Lake City (19-3).
126 — Chase DeBlaere, Simley (39-2) vs. Nash Nelson, Lake City (27-8); Giovanni Ruffo, Kasson-Mantorville (25-11) vs. Ross Herber, LARP (26-4).
132 — Mitchel Petersen, Byron (10-1) vs. Austin Michel, PEM (20-20); Luke Skifton, Lake City (28-9) vs. Logan Vaughan, Kasson-Mantorville (27-6).
138 — Cael Berg, Simley (39-4) vs. Dan Krier, Pine Island (26-11); Joe Kozlowski, Lake City (27-9) vs. Gable Speltz, LARP (30-9).
145 — Ryan Sokol, Simley (40-2) vs. Jacob Draxler, St. Thomas Academy (26-11); Tanner Paulson, Kasson-Mantorville (27-9) vs. Cael Marx, PEM (28-7)
152 — Joe Stucky, PEM (29-2) vs. Luke Becker, Lake City (17-15); Mason Pike, Pine Island (24-19) vs. Travis Dohmen, Simley (19-9).
160 — Nolan Wanzek, Simley (37-6) vs. Dereck Boyum, PEM (23-15); Derek Meincke, Lake City (14-2) vs. Kail Wynia, Kasson-Mantorville (29-10).
170 — Bennett Berge, Kasson-Mantorville (37-0) vs. Alex Rahman, PEM (14-15); Jackson Cercioglu, St. Thomas Academy (16-11) vs. Gavin Nelson, Simley (36-5).
182 — Patrick Kennedy, Kasson-Mantorville (30-0) vs. Christian Sackett, Stewartville (22-11); Thomas Frank, Lake City (26-6) vs. Quayin Short, Simley (40-2).
195 — Jackson Kennedy, Kasson-Mantorville (28-11) vs. Martin Prieto, PEM (19-5); Landan DuVal, Sisley (36-5) vs. Riley Keenan, Cannon Falls (33-6).
220 — Bennett Tabor, Simley (41-0) vs. Max Balow, Lake City (13-2); Reed Parrish, Kasson-Mantorville, (8-1) vs. Garrison Solliday, St. Thomas Academy (11-1).
285 — Logan Wingert, PEM (36-2) vs. Chris Celis, Simley (12-11); Ryan Linde, Cannon Falls (26-5) vs. Anthony Moe-Tucker (11-4).
CLASS AAA
(Area semifinalists)
106 — Aivin Wasmoen, Albert Lea (31-8) vs. Ryan Sullivan, Farmington (20-14).
126 — Tucker Eriksmoen, Albert Lea (10-17) vs. Gael Ramirez, Faribault (31-7).
132 — Cameron Davis, Albert Lea (36-7) vs. Sam Holman, Northfield (36-10); Marshall Peters, Rochester Mayo (31-6) vs. DJ Saunders, Faribault (32-8).
138 — Connor Higgins, Rochester John Marshall (29-6) vs. Jacob Reinardy, Owatonna (25-12).
145 — Cade Sheehan, Rochester Mayo (31-4) vs. Cole Glazier, Albert Lea (37-5).
152 — Garrett Pavelko, Rochester Century (30-7) vs. Landen Johnson, Owatonna (40-1); Cole Han-Lindemyer, Farmington (18-8) vs. Caleb Talamantes, Albert Lea (35-7).
160 — Owen Pharo, Rochester Century (33-8) vs. Kaden Nelson, Owatonna (24-9).
220 — Dedric Burger, Rochester Mayo (25-14) vs. Seth Arndt, Rochester Century (37-4).