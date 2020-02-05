Rochester Mayo shocked the southeastern Minnesota wrestling world on Monday when it defeated powerhouse Albert Lea 42-27.
It was just the second time in Mayo’s history that it had defeated Albert Lea. The last victory came in 2003.
“It was a big win for our program,” Mayo coach Art Trimble said. “The win reinforced that we are doing the right things from the youth program on up. We are focusing on keeping the numbers of wrestlers up and engaged with the program. It was fun to have a lot of our youth wrestlers there as well to cheer on the team.”
The Spartans are now 7-3 in Big Nine action and 11-11 overall.
“Our wrestlers are really starting to click together and compete at a high level,” Trimble said. “We look to use this as a springboard to move on to the section tournament. We should get a section rematch dual with Faribault for a chance to make it to the Civic Center.”
Faribault is in second place in the Big Nine with an 8-1 record. The Falcons are 19-5 overall, and handed Mayo a 49-20 lashing on Jan. 9. But this is a different Mayo team. The victory over Albert Lea showcases just how much Mayo has improved.
BIG THREE EVOLVING FOR CENTURY
Rochester Century has struggled this season. It sits at 0-9 in the Big Nine and 0-16 overall.
But Century coach Steve Larsen knows he can count on three of his seniors: Garrett Pavelko, Owen Pharo and Seth Arndt.
Pavelko earned his 100th career varsity pin on Saturday and was the 152-pound champion at the Century Invitational.
“He wrestled well and won his second tournament of the season,” Larsen said.
Pavelko is 24-6.
Pharo placed second in the Century Invitational at 160 pounds. Pharo currently has 95 career wins and a 27-7 record this season. If he can get three more victories, Pharo would have his second consecutive season with more than 30 wins.
Larsen believes Pharo has what it takes to qualify for state yet again.
Finally, Arndt has had a magnificent senior season. He's No. 9 in the Class AAA state rankings at 220 pounds. He earned his 75th career victory on Saturday.
“These three wrestlers are reaching some milestones and all have a realistic chance to make the state tournament,” Larsen said. “If they get there, they can certainly win some matches.”
GOODHUE BRACING FOR LOADED SECTION 1A
Goodhue head wrestling coach Josh Grant knows what it takes to advance out of Section 1A. But it’s going to be a uphill battle this season.
There’s not much time left for Goodhue to get all the kinks worked out.
Goodhue went 0-3 at the Armstrong Invitational last weekend, but it was exactly what it needed.
“It wasn't a big weekend success-wise, but definitely a learning experience that exposed some of our weaknesses that need to be cleaned up,” Grant said.
The Wildcats are 5-4 in the Hiawatha Valley League. Section 1A is filled with terrific programs like Zumbrota-Mazeppa, Dover-Eyota, GMLOS, Caledonia/Houston, Triton, Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson and Chatfield.
Grant can now focus on the upcoming Section 1A duals. Goodhue was handed a 52-12 defeat by Zumbrota-Mazeppa earlier this season, but it's proved that it can hang with some of the best in the section.
“Section 1A is strong and the top teams are close,” Grant said. “Last year was much the same. The difference for us is we were senior-heavy and were fortunate to get past many of the same solid teams that are back at the top of the heap this year. For us to make a deep run, our young squad needs to keep improving each and every day we step on the mat. We are not a great team like last year, but we are a good team that has improved a lot despite some bad luck and new faces to the lineup.”