2020 POST BULLETIN ALL-AREA WRESTLING TEAM

 

State Individual Wrestling
GMLOS's Anthony Romero, left, wrestles Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa's Walker Bents in the 106-pound Class A championship match Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Romero was pinned in the first period. (Andrew Link / alink@postbulletin.com)

106 POUNDS: Anthony Romero, GMLOS

Grade: Junior

2019-20 record: 44-4

Wrestler profile: Section 1A champion. … Class A state runner-up. … All-Three Rivers Conference selection. … Eclipsed 75 career wins. … Led GMLOS to their first state appearance since 2005. … “Feels amazing,” Romero said. “The atmosphere at the state championship is crazy. It’s my first time here. To walk out here and see everyone, it’s just a blast.”

 

State Individual Wrestling
Chatfield’s Cael Bartels, top, wrestles Border West’s Eli Larson in a Class A state individual wrestling 113-pound match Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. (Andrew Link / alink@postbulletin.com)

113 POUNDS: Cael Bartels, Chatfield

Grade: Senior

2019-20 record: 38-4

Wrestler profile: State’s Class A third-place finisher. … Section 1A champion. … Bartels’ only loss at the state tournament was a 6-5 decision to United North Central’s Ethan Hendrickson, who wound up taking second. 72-14 record over the last two years. 2019 Class A fifth-place finisher. 

 

State Individual Wrestling
Winona's Ryan Henningson celebrates after winning the 120-pound Class AAA championship match against Shakopee's Paxton Creese on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. (Andrew Link / alink@postbulletin.com)

120 POUNDS: Ryan Henningson, Winona

Grade: Senior

2019-20 record: 47-2

Wrestler profile: Class AAA state champion. … Section 1AAA champion. … Earned a top-three finish at state three times. “He took third, he took second, now, he’s done knocking,” Winona wrestling coach Joe Hoialmen said. “He deserves it. All the hard work he does. You can’t ask for a better kid. It’s about him. It’s so fun to see someone so deserving capture a state title.”

 

State Individual Wrestling
Zumbrota-Mazeppa’s Luke Krier, top, wrestles Frazee’s Lukas Volstad in a Class A state individual wrestling 126-pound match Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. (Andrew Link / alink@postbulletin.com)

126 POUNDS: Luke Krier, Zumbrota-Mazeppa

Grade: Senior

2019-20 record: 27-11

Wrestler profile: Section 1A champion. … Krier defeated Caledonia-Houston’s Tucker Ginther in a 5-3 decision in the Section 1A title bout. State qualifier. … Felled in the first round of the state tournament. … Finished ranked ninth in the state among Class A 126-pounders. 

 

State Individual Wrestling
Byron's Mitchel Petersen wrestles Mankato West's Charlie Pickell in the 132-pound Class AA championship match Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Petersen lost by a 7-3 decision. (Andrew Link / alink@postbulletin.com)

132 POUNDS: Mitchel Petersen, Byron

Grade: Senior

2019-20 record: 15-2

Wrestler profile: Class AA state runner-up. …  2020 Hiawatha Valley League All-Conference selection. …  5-time HVL All-Conference selection. … 136 career wins. …  2019 state runner-up. … 2018 State Champion. … 3-year captain. … Mitchel Peterson became the second-ever Byron wrestler to qualify for state five times. … "We're looking forward to seeing what is next for Mitchel as he continues his wrestling season next year at North Dakota State University,” coach Ryan Radke said. 

 

State Individual Wrestling
Dover-Eyota’s Taylor DeFrang, top, wrestles Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City’s Hayden Straumann in a Class A state individual wrestling 138-pound match Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. (Andrew Link / alink@postbulletin.com)

138 POUNDS: Taylor DeFrang, Dover-Eyota

Grade: Senior

2019-20 record: 28-4

Wrestler profile: Class A fifth-place finisher. … Overcame a bout of mononucleosis to win the Section 1A crown. … Suffered two tight decision losses after reaching the Final Four at state. … All-Three Rivers Conference team. … 154 career wins. … Earned win No. 150 in the Section 1A title bout. … "Oh man, this is great," DeFrang said. "I’ve been waiting for it all season. Thinking about it in the offseason, all the work I did, it’s just so nice that it paid off. One hundred-fifty wins is a big milestone. It’s something only a few guys on our team have ever done. It’s really humbling to be a part of that group, and some of those guys are here today and it’s so nice to be a part of it with them.”

 

State Individual Wrestling
Mayo's Cade Sheehan, left, wrestles Eden Prairie's Bryce Dagel in the 145-pound Class AAA third-place match Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. (Andrew Link / alink@postbulletin.com)

145 POUNDS: Cade Sheehan, Rochester Mayo

Grade: Senior

2019-20 record: 35-6

Wrestler profile: Class AAA third-place finisher. … Over 120 career wins. … All-state selection. …“I’ve been working for it, so it wasn’t something that I wasn’t expecting,” Sheehan said. “Or like, ‘Holy cow, I’m actually here.’ I wasn’t going to let anything stop me. It feels so good to end on a high note. Last high school match. I couldn’t end with a loss. It does feel really good to get a good place at state.”

 

State Individual Wrestling
Plainview-Elgin-Millville’s Joe Stucky, right, wrestles Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton’s Jordan Summers in a Class AA state individual wrestling 152-pound match Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. (Andrew Link / alink@postbulletin.com)

152 POUNDS: Joe Stucky, Plainview-Elgin-Millville

Grade: Senior

2019-20 record: 34-4

Wrestler profile: Class AA fourth-place finisher. … Blitzed his way to a Section 1AA crown with two pins and a 3-2 decision victory over Simley’s Travis Dohmen. … Stucky entered the state tournament with a 31-2 record. … Ranked sixth in the state among 152-pounders. … 145 career wins. … "Joe has been extremely dedicated to improving his wrestling ability,” coach Ryan Marx said. “His attention to detail in terms of wrestling technique is second to none." 

 

State Individual Wrestling
GMLOS’s Daniel Smith, left, wrestles Medford’s Josiah Hedensten in a Class A state individual wrestling 160-pound match Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. (Andrew Link / alink@postbulletin.com)

160 POUNDS: Daniel Smith, GMLOS

Grade: Junior

2019-20 record: 20-8

Wrestler profile: Class A sixth-place finisher. … Section 1A champion. … All-Three Rivers Conference selection. … Eclipsed 100 career wins. … Academic All-State. … “Great student-athlete that at the beginning of the season was told he would miss this year with a torn meniscus,” coach Randy Smith said. “When they removed it, Daniel worked extremely hard to try and catch up with his conditioning and mat time.” 

 

State Individual Wrestling
Kasson-Mantorville's Bennett Berge celebrates winning the 170-pound Class AA championship match against Simley's Gavin Nelson on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. (Andrew Link / alink@postbulletin.com)

170 POUNDS: Bennett Berge, Kasson-Mantorville

Grade: Sophomore

2019-20 record: 43-1

Wrestler profile: 2020 Class AA state champion. … Section 1AA runner-up. … 3-time state champion. … 160-25 career record. … Beat Simley’s Gavin Nelson in the state championship match after losing to Nelson in the Section 1AA title bout. Bennett is the third Berge brother with state title. “That one felt good,” Berge said. “I think it was helpful to lose. Obviously, it was much better to lose in sections then here at state. It kept me wanting to go get something. I was very motivated.” 

 

State Individual Wrestling
Kasson-Mantorville's Patrick Kennedy wrestles Simley's Quayin Short in the 182-pound Class AA championship match Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. (Andrew Link / alink@postbulletin.com)

182 POUNDS: Patrick Kennedy, Kasson-Mantorville

Grade: Senior

2019-20 record: 36-0

Wrestler profile: The Post Bulletin Wrestler of the Year. … Committed to NCAA Division I national power University of Iowa. … Four-time state champion. … 223-20 career record. … 109-0 record over the last three years. … 155-2 record in the last four years.

 

State Individual Wrestling
Westfield's Colton Krell celebrates winning the 195-pound Class A championship match against Frazee's Luke Tweeton on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. (Andrew Link / alink@postbulletin.com)

195 POUNDS: Colton Krell, Westfield

Grade: Senior

2019-20 record: 33-3

Wrestler profile: 2020 Class A state champion. … Four-time state placer. … 2018 state runner-up. … 2019 state third-place finisher. … 181-34 career record. … “Colton is a leader and another coach in the wrestling room,” coach Chad Gimbel said. “His technique is impeccable and he loves to share his knowledge with the rest of the wrestling room. Some of Colton’s biggest strengths are his love for the sport, his competitive nature, his belief in himself, his work ethic, and his unbelievable stamina. I am so proud and happy for Colton to finally earn his life-long goal of a state championship.  He truly earned this state championship with all the extra time he put in, in the offseason over the years.”

 

chatfield gophers logo.jpg

220 POUNDS: AJ Karver, Chatfield

Grade: Junior

2019-20 record: 28-11

Wrestler profile: Karver pinned both opponents to earn the Section 1A title and a berth to state. … Karver advanced to the state quarterfinals before falling to Breckenridge’s Daniel Erlandson. … Karver earned 54 victories in the last two years.

 

State Individual Wrestling
Plainview-Elgin-Millville’s Logan Wingert, bottom, wrestles Orono’s Shea Albrecht in a Class AA state individual wrestling 285-pound match Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. (Andrew Link / alink@postbulletin.com)

285 POUNDS: Logan Wingert, Plainview-Elgin-Millville

Grade: Senior

2019-20 record: 41-4

Wrestler profile: 2020 Class AA state fourth-place finisher. … 2020 Section 1AA champion. 2019 Class AA state runner-up. … Entered the state tournament with a 38-2 record. … 132 career wins. … 91 career pins. … "Logan has been amongst the most dominant heavyweights the past two seasons,” coach Ryan Marx said. “This season Logan scored six team points in every single dual meet we wrestled. His strength and work ethic have been truly remarkable." 

 

State Individual Wrestling
Byron’s Maxwell Petersen, top, wrestles Princeton’s Parker Adkins in a Class AA state individual wrestling 120-pound match Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. (Andrew Link / alink@postbulletin.com)

WILD CARD: Maxwell Petersen, Byron

Weight class: 120

Grade: Sophomore

2019-20 record: 38-3

Wrestler profile: 2020 Class AA state runner-up. … Section 1AA champion. … 2019 state runner-up. … 2018 state champion. … 139 career wins. … 4-time Hiawatha Valley League All-Conference selection. … “Max is such a strong competitor and is one of the best wrestlers in our area,” coach Ryan Radke said. 

 

State Individual Wrestling
Caledonia/Houston's Brandon Ross, left, wrestles Sibley East's Drayden Morton in the 120-pound Class A championship match Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Ross lost by a 3-0 decision. (Andrew Link / alink@postbulletin.com)

WILD CARD: Brandon Ross, Caledonia-Houston

Weight class: 120

Grade: Sophomore

2019-20 record: 34-6

Wrestler profile: Class A state runner-up. … Won over 30 matches for the second year in a row. … “Brandon wrestled a great state tournament, and is really hard working young man,” coach Shay Mahoney said.

 

State Individual Wrestling
Kasson-Mantorville’s Logan Vaughan, left, wrestles Grand Rapids’ Dusty Wilke in a Class AA state individual wrestling 132-pound match Friday at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Vaughan advanced to Saturday's semifinals. (Andrew Link / alink@postbulletin.com)

WILD CARD: Logan Vaughan, Kasson-Mantorville

Weight class: 132

Grade: Sophomore

2019-20 record: 33-8

Wrestler profile: Class AA third-place finisher. … 112-26 career record. … 2019 Class AA fourth-place finisher. … 2018 Class AA fourth-place finisher. 

 

State Individual Wrestling
Wabasha-Kellogg’s Nolan Rommel, right, wrestles Sibley East’s Lincoln Carpenter in a Class A state individual wrestling 138-pound match Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. (Andrew Link / alink@postbulletin.com)

WILD CARD: Nolan Rommel, Wabasha-Kellogg

Weight class: 138

Grade: Senior

2019-20 record: 37-8

Wrestler profile: Class A third-place finisher. … Section 1A runner-up. … 4-1 record at the state tournament. … Lone loss to state champion LPGE-Browerville’s Mason Gode.

 

State Individual Wrestling
Chatfield's Seth Goetzinger, right, wrestles Jackson County Central's Payton Handevidt in the 145-pound Class A championship match Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Goetzinger lost by a 8-3 decision. (Andrew Link / alink@postbulletin.com)

WILD CARD: Seth Goetzinger, Chatfield

Weight class: 145

Grade: Junior

2019-20 record: 39-6

Wrestler profile: Class A runner-up. … Section 1A champion. … Goetzinger earned the section crown with three dominant pins. … 2019 Class A third-place finisher.

 

State Individual Wrestling
GMLOS’s Noah Sayles, top, wrestles Crosby-Ironton’s Michael Fitzpatrick in a Class A state individual wrestling 170-pound match Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. (Andrew Link / alink@postbulletin.com)

WILD CARD: Noah Sayles, GMLOS

Weight class: 170

Grade: Junior

2019-20 record: 43-6

Wrestler profile: Class A fifth-place finisher. … All-Three Rivers Conference selection. … Over 100 career wins. … Academic All-State. … Section 1A champion. … Helped GMLOS make it to the state tournament for the first time since 2005. … “Noah is a great leader and person,” coach Randy Smith said. “He overcame his lack of confidence in himself.”

 

Individual State Wrestling
Westfield’s Dylan Nirk wrestles Minnewaska Area’s Dylan Jergenson in a Class A state individual wrestling 220-pound match Friday, March 1, 2019, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

WILD CARD: Dylan Nirk, Westfield

Weight class: 285

Grade: Senior

2019-20 record: 35-7

Wrestler profile: Class A fourth-place finisher. … 132 wins in his career. … Section 2A champion. … Three-year state qualifier. … “He only weighed 235 pounds and opted up to wrestle heavyweight for his final year,” coach Chad Gimbel said. “He has been a great leader for many years for the Westfield program. His work ethic is above most. He always gives 100 percent in the room and on the mat. He was going to coach our seventh- and eighth-grade team for the NYWA team tournament.  Unfortunately, that has been canceled. Dylan has been a great leader for our young wrestlers too look up to. So proud of him and his achievements.” 

 

HONORABLE MENTION

Byron: Jake Thompson (113, 24-10, All-HVL, 2020 state entrant), Vicente Deleon (220, 28-11, 24 pins, All-HVL)

Caledonia/Houston: Tucker Ginther (126, 28-13, two-time state qualifier), Isaac Denstad (152, 34-7, two-time state qualifier), Jack Strub (170, 27-10, state qualifier), Alec Francis (285, 32-8, two-time state qualifier, Class A sixth-place finisher).

Dover-Eyota: Gavin Gust (132, 39-7, Class A fifth-place finisher, All-TRC), Gavin Dabelstein (182, 35-5, All-Three Rivers, Section 1A champion).

Goodhue: Baxter O’Reilly (152, 32-5, Class A fifth-place finisher), Maddox O’Reilly (145, 34-10, eclipsed 100 career wins), Lucas Bortz (106, 26-16), Ryan Bortz (120, 25-18), Cody Lohman (195, 26-16, Section 1A third-place finisher), Blake Carlson (285, 17-12, Section 1A third-place finisher).

GMLOS: Cohen Wiste (113, 39-6, All-TRC, two-time state entrant, Section 1A runner-up), Rece Voigt (145, 41-11, All-TRC, Section 1A runner-up, Academic All-State, state qualifier), Cameron Sneed (195, 33-12, All-TRC, Section 1A runner-up, state qualifier), Donavon Felten (138, 41-9, over 100 career wins, Academic All-State, All-TRC), Christian Jacobsen (152, 42-7, over 100 career wins, Academic All-State, All-TRC).

Fillmore Central-Lanesboro-Mabel-Canton: Cale Anderson (126, 20-13, third in Section 1A), Caden Anderson (145, 29-17, third in Section 1A)

Kasson-Mantorville: Tanner Paulson (145, 29-11, 102-37 career record, 2020 state qualifier), Kail Wynia (160, 33-12, 66-25 career record, state qualifier, Section 1AA champion), Jackson Kennedy (195, 29-12, 35-17 career record, state qualifier, Section 1AA champion), Anthony Moe-Tucker (285, 2020 Class AA sixth-place finisher, 16-8 record), Dominic Mann (106, 22-15, Section 1AA third-place finisher), Giovanni Ruffo (126, 27-10, 107-45 career record, Section 1AA third-place finisher), Carlos Ruffo (152, 2019 Class AA state champion, 25-8 record in 2020).

Kenyon-Wanamingo: Gavin Johnson (106, 29-12, state entrant), Alec Johnson (138, 26-13, two-time state entrant), Carter Quam (220, 35-6, state qualifier).

La Crescent-Hokah: Joey Schreier (132, 19-14, sixth in Section 1AA, two-time state qualifier, TRC honorable mention).

Lake City: Jonathan Harvey (120, 21-6, All-HVL, state qualifier), Nash Nelson (126, 28-10, 13 pins, All-HVL), Joe Kozlowski (138, 28-11, All-HVL), Derek Meincke (160, 16-4, All-HVL), Thomas Frank (182, 28-7, All-HVL), Max Balow (220, 15-4, 8 pins).

Lewiston-Altura-Rushford-Peterson: Ross Herber (126, 27-6, state qualifier).

Rochester Century: Garrett Pavelko (152, 35-10, Section 1AAA runner-up, state participant, 147 career wins, 106 career pins), Owen Pharo (160, 35-9, Section 1AAA champion, All-Big Nine selection), Seth Arndt (220, 39-6, Section 1AAA champion, All-Big Nine selection, 25 pins).

Rochester John Marshall: Connor Higgins (138, 30-8, Section 1AAA runner-up, four-time state entrant, 79 pins, 154 career wins).

Rochester Mayo: Marshall Peters (138, 35-8, Section 1AAA champion, 2019 Class AAA fourth-place finisher, All-Big Nine Conference).

Stewartville: Christian Sackett (182, 23-13, Section 1AA fourth-place finisher).

Zumbrota-Mazeppa: Lucas Scheill (106, 25-10 state qualifier), Gabe Tupper (182, 33-8, two-time state qualifier), Ethan Kovars (195, 28-8, two-time state qualifier), Cale Poncelet (145, 30-8).

