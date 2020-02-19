Marshall Peters is built for these moments. Rochester Mayo wrestling coach Art Trimble knows it. Every one of his teammates knows it.
And more importantly, Peters knows it, too.
Peters will embark on his attempt to get back to the state tournament on Friday at Mayo Civic Center when the Section 1AAA individual bouts get started.
Peters placed fourth in Class AAA at 132 pounds last year. There’s more pressure this year to make another run. Do it once, and people expect it to happen again. Peters has embraced the pressure.
“Wrestling at the XCel Center (site of the state meet) is just unbelievable,” Peters said. “Words can’t describe it. There’s no environment like that. I really want to get back there.”
It’s been a driving force all year long for him. Peters has cruised to a 30-5 record. Last week during the Section 1AAA team duals, Peters defeated Northfield’s Sam Holman 6-5, and Trimble believes his junior star is finding his stride at the right time.
“Marshall had a great match,” Trimble said. “That kid beat him 1-0 or 3-2 early in the year, and we turned that around. He’ll be peaking at the right time like he always does.”
But this weekend is different. Peters now has to focus on just himself. He’s not worried about racking up team points. He just needs to survive and advance.
“You’re wrestling for your teammates during the team duals,” Peters said. “Not that you’re not wrestling for your teammates during individuals, but it’s very different. It’s more of a personal-gain thing. You have to do it for yourself. You don’t have to win by a lot in sections. In the team duals, you want to get bonus points. In individuals, if you win by one point, you move on. So, it’s definitely different.”
RUGGED COMPETITION
Section 1AAA will be extra challenging this year. Peters might have finished fourth at state last year, but he’s one of four ranked 132-pounders in Section 1AAA this season.
Albert Lea’s Cameron Davis is ranked fifth, Peters sixth, Faribault’s DJ Saunders ninth and Holman 10th.
“Section One is always tough,” Peters said. “Four ranked guys in my section. It’s one of the toughest (sections) in the state in my mind.”
But again, Peters is built for this. He’ll never get too high or too low. Peters' plans to stick to his game plan and do his thing.
“I focus on that one match at a time,” Peters said. “I just like to focus on that one match and make sure I’m prepared for that one match. I don’t want anything to get in the way of my focus because anyone can beat you. My competition is so solid this weekend. So I have to be locked in.”
His competition is too good to stray too far from the plan. And Trimble will have his back all the way.
“(Trimble) means a lot to me,” Peters said. “I’ve known him for a long time. He’s taught me a ton, but not just about wrestling. He’s a great teacher. He’s a great leader. He’s a great person overall. Really fun to be around. Really helpful person. I want to make him proud by making it back to state.”