Hockey has taken Grizzlies' Kroyman from Florida to Alaska, with stops in between

Hockey has literally taken Logan Kroyman from one corner of the country to another.

And he’s found a home in the middle.

The second-year Rochester Grizzlies defenseman has criss-crossed the U.S. — and spent four seasons playing prep hockey in Canada — in pursuit of his hockey dreams, a journey that has landed him in Rochester for a second time.

“It’s been really good having him back,” Grizzlies head coach Chris Ratzloff said. “I love Logan and love having him here.”

Kroyman grew up in Deerfield Beach, Florida, approximately 40 miles north of Miami, not exactly hockey country.

But he came to love the sport at an early age, learning about it from a cousin who grew up and played hockey in Vermont. Kroyman wanted to follow in his skates, so he jumped into ice hockey at 4 years old.

He left home at 14 years old, moving from Florida to Wilcox, Saskatchewan, to play for the Notre Dame Hounds, a program that also produced former Austin Bruins captain Connor Mylymok, who now plays Division I hockey at the University of Alaska.

“It was kind of an eye opener, to come from being one of the better players in Florida, going to Canada and it was like ‘wow, I have some work to do,’” Kroyman said. “It definitely helped me a lot, though. That place is amazing. They have every single tool you need to develop.”

Kroyman was set to play junior hockey in Canada last season, but when the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the U.S.-Canada border, he was at home in Florida, without a place to play.

So Kroyman took a leap of faith, loading up his car and making the drive, with his mom, from southern Florida to southern Minnesota. He stopped in Rochester, with no guarantee of a roster spot and no place to live.

“He just kind of showed up one day,” Ratzloff said with a laugh. “We had no idea who he was, other than he’s a Florida kid who’d played in Canada the year before. That’s all we knew. We didn’t have a billet house for him, so he and his mom lived in a hotel for a couple weeks. …

“It ended up working out great. We loved him from the start.”

Kroyman played in 31 regular-season games and all nine of the Grizzlies’ postseason games, as they made a run to the North American 3 Hockey League national championship game. Last summer, he was drafted by the Kenai River Brown Bears, a North American Hockey League team in Alaska.

Kroyman made the team out of training camp last fall and played in 24 games between September and late January. But when it came time to lock in their roster for the final two months of the regular season — and potentially the postseason — the Brown Bears didn’t offer Kroyman a spot.

So, the 6-foot-3, 180-pound defenseman turned to a place where he knew he’d be welcomed and could make a difference, on and off the ice.

“I kind of just put my head down and went to work,” Kroyman said of returning to Rochester. “It wasn’t the best situation (getting left off Kenai’s playoff roster), but I took all the positives out of it, came back to Roch and knew I’d be part of a good team here.

“I hated losing up there; we lost a lot, and being on a team that wins, you develop a lot more and it’s better all-around.”

Kroyman has picked up where he left off a year ago with the Grizzlies, stepping into a top-four defenseman role and contributing nine points in the 12 games he’s played over the past five weeks. He scored a goal in both of Rochester’s playoff victories last weekend, helping it sweep a NA3HL Central Division semifinal series against rival Wausau.

“We could tell right away when he arrived (last year) that he’d fit in,” Ratzloff said. “Logan has shown Division I skill from Day 1. He’s a great skater, long with the stick, has good hands and he can shoot it. He’s one who, all the skill is there, it’s just playing with that urgency while not trying to do too much.”

Last weekend’s series victory lifted the Grizzlies into the NA3HL Central Division finals, a best-of-3 series against Oregon (Wis.) that started on Friday night at the Rochester Recreation Center. Game 2 is tonight in Oregon and a Game 3, if needed, is set for 3 p.m. Sunday at the Rec Center.

“We know this series is going to be nothing like it was in Wausau last week,” Kroyman said. “It’s going to be a lot harder, but we’re up for the test and we’re going to do well.”