Sports
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Holland-based soccer camp coming to Rochester

Rochester United FC owner Matthew Fatehi is bringing a five-day soccer camp to Rochester in July. Professional coaches from Holland will be doing the instructing.

a5c240303f2b2353306a4a40ae5b1db4.jpg
Former Rochester United FC's Thayane Fortes, left, participates in a drill with teammates during a practice Wednesday, May 29, 2019. Team owner Matthew Fatehi is bringing a five-day soccer camp to Rochester in July, with professional coaches from Holland doing the instructing.
Post Bulletin file photo
Pat Ruff
By Pat Ruff
June 22, 2022 08:26 AM
Rochester United FC women’s soccer club owner Matthew Fatehi is hosting a five-day PSV Eindhoven Soccer Camp, bringing in professional coaches from Holland.

The boys and girls camp is July 18-23 at the Fuad Mansour Sports Complex in Rochester.

“I’m excited about it,” the 72-year-old Fatehi said. “If this works out, it could become something big.”

Sports
Sports
Women's team Rochester United FC leaning local
Third-year women's soccer franchise Rochester United FC has a pack of local players this season who figure to be impact players.
May 27, 2022 11:08 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff

The top two or three players from the camp, which is $400 per player, will later be invited to train at the famed PSV Academy in The Netherlands.

The Rochester camp is open to ages 16-25. Fatehi’s goal is to draw players from southeastern Minnesota and the Twin Cities area.

PSV (Philips Sports Vereniging) Eindhoven is a Dutch sports club from Eindhoven, Netherlands. It plays in the Eredivisie, the top tier in Dutch soccer.

In bringing in professional coaches from PSV Eindhoven, Fatehi says his goal is to increase the level of play in southeastern Minnesota where he considers soccer to be on the rise.

“I really want to bring the level of soccer (in Minnesota) to the next level,” said Fatehi, who spent 30 years living in Holland. “I also want to give players from around here the opportunity to train internationally. And if they train there, one thing might lead to another, and a professional team might want to sign them.”

Registration deadline for the PSV Eindhoven Soccer Camp is July 1. To register, go to: https://rochesterunited.sportngin.com/register/form/605986353#_ga=2.112469124.1287387542.1655389974-351554224.1654786701 .

Pat Ruff
By Pat Ruff
Pat has been a Post Bulletin sports reporter since 1994. He covers Rochester John Marshall football, as well as a variety of other southeastern Minnesota football teams. Among my other southeastern Minnesota high school beats are girls basketball, boys and girls tennis, boys and girls track and field, high school and American Legion baseball, volleyball, University of Minnesota sports (on occasion) and the Timberwolves (on occasion). Readers can reach Pat at 507-285-7723 or pruff@postbulletin.com.
