Holland-based soccer camp coming to Rochester

Rochester United FC women’s soccer club owner Matthew Fatehi is hosting a five-day PSV Eindhoven Soccer Camp, bringing in professional coaches from Holland.

The boys and girls camp is July 18-23 at the Fuad Mansour Sports Complex in Rochester.

“I’m excited about it,” the 72-year-old Fatehi said. “If this works out, it could become something big.”

The top two or three players from the camp, which is $400 per player, will later be invited to train at the famed PSV Academy in The Netherlands.

The Rochester camp is open to ages 16-25. Fatehi’s goal is to draw players from southeastern Minnesota and the Twin Cities area.

PSV (Philips Sports Vereniging) Eindhoven is a Dutch sports club from Eindhoven, Netherlands. It plays in the Eredivisie, the top tier in Dutch soccer.

In bringing in professional coaches from PSV Eindhoven, Fatehi says his goal is to increase the level of play in southeastern Minnesota where he considers soccer to be on the rise.

“I really want to bring the level of soccer (in Minnesota) to the next level,” said Fatehi, who spent 30 years living in Holland. “I also want to give players from around here the opportunity to train internationally. And if they train there, one thing might lead to another, and a professional team might want to sign them.”