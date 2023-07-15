Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Honkers bats erupt in the 8th, Rochester rallies to snap skid

The Rochester Honkers snapped a three-game losing streak Friday, using a late rally to surge past the Minnesota Mud Puppies.

Rochester Honkers baseball logo
By Staff reports
Today at 9:34 PM

ROCHESTER — A three-game losing streak was on the verge of becoming four.

Then the Rochester Honkers’ bats heated up and the Minnesota Mud Puppies’ pitchers lost control of the strike zone.

Trailing by two and down to their final five outs, the Honkers showed patience at the plate and rallied for six runs in the bottom of the eighth to beat the Mud Puppies 8-5 at Mayo Field on Friday to snap a three-game losing skid.

Mud Puppies reliever Jackson Thielen struggled through the bottom of the eighth, hitting three Honkers batters, walking one and allowing three hits. Rochester turned all of that into six runs and its fifth victory of the second half of the Northwoods League baseball season.

Thielen hit two consecutive batters — Ben North and Petey Craska — with the bases loaded, tying the score 4-4.

Then, with two outs, Ian Daugherty and Paul Schoenfeld cracked back-to-back two-run doubles to break the game open and give the Honkers (5-8 second half) an 8-4 lead.

The Mud Puppies scored a run without a hit in the ninth, but Honkers reliever Sebastian Diaz shut the door with 2 2/3 strong innings of relief. He earned the win, allowing one run on one hit, with no walks and one strikeout.

Will Lavin had a good start for Rochester, striking out 10 hitters and allowing no runs on just two hits over the first five innings.

Schoenfeld, Daugherty and Craska all had two RBIs apiece, while first baseman Mattie Thomas went 2-for-4 with a run scored to raise his batting average to .344 this summer.

The Honkers close their seven-game homestand at 6:35 p.m. Saturday against the Mud Puppies.

BOX SCORE: Honkers 8, Mud Puppies 5

