Honkers bats go quiet after fast start, fall to MoonDogs

Rochester jumped ahead with a four-run first, before the offense was silenced by the Mankato bullpen.

Rochester Honkers baseball logo
By Staff reports
August 08, 2022 09:50 PM
MANKATO — The Rochester Honkers couldn't keep the momentum from a fast start going on Monday, falling to the Mankato MoonDogs 6-4 in Mankato.

The Honkers are now 14-15 in the second half and 29-34 overall, while the MoonDogs are 18-11, 37-26.

The Honkers started with a bang, jumping out to a four-run lead before the MoonDogs took their first swings.

Brendan O'Sullivan drove in the first run with an RBI single, before coming around to score on a Michael Brown two-run double. Brown then scored on a Kyle Whitaker infield single to make it 4-0.

Yet, that lead was short lived as the MoonDogs answered with a run in the first, before tying it at four with a three-run second inning. That score would remain until the seventh when Mankato broke the tie with a pair of RBI singles.

Outside of the four-run first, the Honkers offense just simply couldn't get anything going.

That was mostly due to Mankato's Owen Little, who allowed just three hits in 5 2/3 shutout innings of relief after entering in the second.

Brown, O'Sullivan and Whitaker finished with six of the Honkers eight hits. Brown represented the tying run after Jakob Guardado singled with two down, but flew out to left to end the contest.

Hayfield High School graduate and University of Minnesota commit Easton Fritcher finished 0-for-4 for the MoonDogs. He is hitting .345 (10-for-29) with an on-base percentage of .441 in eight games for Mankato.

The two teams will close out their two game series on Tuesday in Mankato. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

By Staff reports
