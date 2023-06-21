Honkers' bats go quiet in loss to Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE — After winning two straight games, the Rochester Honkers dropped a 5-2 decision to the Eau Claire Express on Tuesday in Northwoods League baseball.

The Express outhit the Honkers 7-4.

Brendan O’Sullivan, Nico Regino, Kimo Fukofuka and Ian Daughterty each had a hit for Rochester.

Starting pitcher for the Honkers was Daniel Zang. He went five innings, allowing two hits, four walks and two runs, one earned.

The Honkers play at Duluth at 12:05 p.m. and 6:35 p.m. Wednesday.

