Honkers' bats go quiet in loss to Eau Claire

The Rochester Honkers managed just four hits in falling to the Eau Claire Express.

Rochester Honkers baseball logo
By Staff reports
Today at 10:19 PM

EAU CLAIRE — After winning two straight games, the Rochester Honkers dropped a 5-2 decision to the Eau Claire Express on Tuesday in Northwoods League baseball.

The Express outhit the Honkers 7-4.

Brendan O’Sullivan, Nico Regino, Kimo Fukofuka and Ian Daughterty each had a hit for Rochester.

Starting pitcher for the Honkers was Daniel Zang. He went five innings, allowing two hits, four walks and two runs, one earned.

The Honkers play at Duluth at 12:05 p.m. and 6:35 p.m. Wednesday.

Game summary:

Game Box Score

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
