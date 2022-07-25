Honkers blast four home runs, slug past Express

ROCHESTER — The Rochester Honkers bounced back from Saturday's walk-off loss with a vengeance on Sunday.

Carson Stevens smacked two of the Honkers four home runs as Rochester drubbed Eau Claire 13-5 in front of 878 people at Mayo Field.

The Honkers are now 8-6 in the second half and 23-25 overall, while the Express are 11-5, 30-20.

Eau Claire took a 1-0 lead in the first, but the Honkers responded with three two out runs in the second. Nate Chester was the one that started the rally with a single then a swipe of second, before scoring on a Jakob Guardado single. Alex Ritzer then doubled and was followed by a Theo Hardy two-run single for a 3-1 lead.

The Honkers scored two more in the third, thanks to Will Asby, who smacked a two-run shot to right field for his fourth home run of the season. Asby picked up his third RBI with a groundout as part of a three-run fourth inning that made it 8-2 Honkers.

The Express trimmed the lead to 8-5, but Carson Stevens hit a solo shot in the sixth, before launching his second homer — a two-run blast — in the eighth. It was the first two home runs of the season for Stevens.

Four batters later, Michael Brown connected for the second two-run homer of the inning to put the Honkers up 13-5.

Noah Rooney picked up the win, allowing five runs on 10 hits in six innings.

Rochester will look to keep the momentum going on the road Monday against the Willmar Stingers. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.

