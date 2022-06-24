SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Just 99¢/month for your first 3 months
Honkers can't hang on, fall to Eau Claire

The Eau Claire Express scored twice in the seventh inning and twice in the eighth as they beat the Rochester Honkers 5-2 on Thursday.

Rochester Honkers baseball logo
By Staff reports
June 23, 2022 10:35 PM
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — The Rochester Honkers had their three-game win streak broken up as the Eau Claire Express beat them 5-2 on Thursday night in Northwoods League baseball.

The Honkers lost despite a solid outing from starter AJ Campbell. He went four innings and allowed one run on four hits and three walks.

Rochester took a 2-1 lead into the bottom of the seventh inning when Eau Claire scored twice, then added two more in the eighth.

Tyler White, Michael Brown and Joe Longo each had two hits for the Honkers.

Rochester moved to 10-13 overall, 8 1/2 games in back of Great Plains West leader St. Cloud.

The Honkers play at Eau Claire again Friday at 6:35 p.m.

Box score: https://scorebook.northwoodsleague.com/print/boxscore/2439

