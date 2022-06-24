Honkers can't hang on, fall to Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — The Rochester Honkers had their three-game win streak broken up as the Eau Claire Express beat them 5-2 on Thursday night in Northwoods League baseball.

The Honkers lost despite a solid outing from starter AJ Campbell. He went four innings and allowed one run on four hits and three walks.

Rochester took a 2-1 lead into the bottom of the seventh inning when Eau Claire scored twice, then added two more in the eighth.

Tyler White, Michael Brown and Joe Longo each had two hits for the Honkers.

Rochester moved to 10-13 overall, 8 1/2 games in back of Great Plains West leader St. Cloud.

The Honkers play at Eau Claire again Friday at 6:35 p.m.

Box score: https://scorebook.northwoodsleague.com/print/boxscore/2439