Honkers close first half of season with a victory

ROCHESTER — The Rochester Honkers closed the first half of the Northwoods League on a positive note as they defeated the La Crosse Loggers 6-4 on Monday at Mayo Field.

The Honkers finish the first half with a 15-19 record as three Rochester pitchers combined to toss a two-hitter against the Loggers.

The Honkers grabbed the lead in the first inning. After Austin Davis (West Virginia) and Theo Hardy (San Jose State) singled, Davis came around to score on a wild pitch.

The Loggers quickly tied the game in the second. Landon Wallace (West Virginia) led off with a single and scored on a Jordan Donahue (Hawaii) sac fly.

The Honkers re-took the lead in the third. Kevin Dowdell (West Virginia) smoked his third home run of the season, a two-run drive, making it 3-1 Rochester. Dowdell finished with three RBIs.

The Loggers scored a run in the fourth thanks to a pair of Honkers errors and tied it in the fifth on a Carson Hornung (South Carolina) RBI double.

Rochester took the lead for good in the fifth. After Austin Davis singled again, he crossed the plate on a dropped third strike. The Honkers added two more runs in the sixth on a pair of wild pitches to take a 6-3 lead.

Davis finished 3-for-5 with two runs scored while Hardy was 2-for-3. Rochester finished with nine hits.

The Honkers pitching staff was again stellar. Jakob Guardado (Pasadena City College) went the first five innings, striking out a season high 10 batters, allowing two earned runs on two hits. He picked up his first win of the summer.

David Rodriguez (Delta College) relieved Guardado and threw three hitless innings, giving up one unearned run. Thaniel Trumper (Doane) struck out the side in the ninth, recording his fifth save.

After a league wide off day Tuesday, Rochester begins the second half of the season on Wednesday. The Honkers host the Minnesota Mud Puppies at 6:35 p.m. at Mayo Field.

Honkers boxscore: https://scorebook.northwoodsleague.com/print/boxscore/2557