Sports

Honkers collapse late as win streak is halted

The Willmar Stingers scored three runs in the eighth inning to beat the Rochester Honkers 4-1.

Rochester Honkers baseball logo
By Staff reports
Today at 10:58 PM

WILLMAR — The Willmar Stingers broke up a four-game winning streak by the Rochester Honkers, beating them 4-1 on Wednesday night.

The teams went into the eighth inning tied at 1-all. The Stingers then emerged, scoring three runs in the frame.

Cole Seward pitched the first six innings for the Honkers, allowing four hits and one run. Corbin Parker entered in the seventh and took the loss as he lasted 1 2/3 innings and permitted three runs.

Rochester was limited to just three hits. Ben North had two of them, including a double. Tyler White had the other hit.

Hunter Magnuson was the winning pitcher. He went five innings and allowed two hits and one run. Tom Sun went the final four innings.

The Honkers are 8-8 in the Northwoods League’s second half of the season.

Rochester hosts the Thunder Bay Border Cats at 6:35 p.m. on Thursday.

