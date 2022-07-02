Honkers comeback falls just short in Duluth

The Rochester Honkers nearly overcame a 11-run deficit, but ultimately the comeback came up just short, as the home team fell 12-10 to the Mankato MoonDogs Friday night at Mayo Field.

The defeat snaps the Honkers two-game win streak and drops them to 13-17 overall.

The MoonDogs led 11-0 thanks to an eight-run seventh that saw them send 11 men to the plate. The inning started with three walks and a hit by pitch.

The Honkers responded with six of their own in the seventh. Austin Davis drove in half with a three-run home run.

Rochester scored four more in their half of the eighth after the MoonDogs added an insurance run the in their half of the eighth.

Kimo Fukofuka hit a solo shot to lead off the inning, but the deficit turned out to be too much.

The Honkers and MoonDogs finish up their two-game series at 6:35 p.m. Saturday. Noah Rooney (1-1, 4.88 ERA) is the scheduled starting pitching for the Honkers.

