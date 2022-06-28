Honkers dig big, early hole and lose

The Rochester Honkers got off to a rough start and lost 8-3 to the Bismarck Larks on Monday in Northwoods League baseball.

The Honkers (11-16) allowed five runs in the first inning and trailed 8-1 going into the bottom of the ninth.

Rochester, which has lost its last two games, finished with five hits. Michael Carico had two of them.

Cam Holycross was the Honkers’ starting pitcher. He worked four innings and allowed six hits and seven runs, just two of them earned. Carson Revay, Jack Maruskin, Jace Root and Joey Cammarata also pitched for the Honkers.

Box score: https://scorebook.northwoodsleague.com/print/boxscore/2480