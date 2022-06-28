SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Just 99¢/month for your first 3 months
Sports
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Honkers dig big, early hole and lose

Bismarck scored five first-inning runs and ran off with an 8-3 win over the Rochester Honkers on Monday.

Rochester Honkers baseball logo
By Staff reports
June 27, 2022 10:27 PM
The Rochester Honkers got off to a rough start and lost 8-3 to the Bismarck Larks on Monday in Northwoods League baseball.

The Honkers (11-16) allowed five runs in the first inning and trailed 8-1 going into the bottom of the ninth.

Rochester, which has lost its last two games, finished with five hits. Michael Carico had two of them.

Cam Holycross was the Honkers’ starting pitcher. He worked four innings and allowed six hits and seven runs, just two of them earned. Carson Revay, Jack Maruskin, Jace Root and Joey Cammarata also pitched for the Honkers.

Box score: https://scorebook.northwoodsleague.com/print/boxscore/2480

By Staff reports
