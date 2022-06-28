Honkers dig big, early hole and lose
Bismarck scored five first-inning runs and ran off with an 8-3 win over the Rochester Honkers on Monday.
We are part of The Trust Project.
The Rochester Honkers got off to a rough start and lost 8-3 to the Bismarck Larks on Monday in Northwoods League baseball.
The Honkers (11-16) allowed five runs in the first inning and trailed 8-1 going into the bottom of the ninth.
Rochester, which has lost its last two games, finished with five hits. Michael Carico had two of them.
Cam Holycross was the Honkers’ starting pitcher. He worked four innings and allowed six hits and seven runs, just two of them earned. Carson Revay, Jack Maruskin, Jace Root and Joey Cammarata also pitched for the Honkers.
Box score: https://scorebook.northwoodsleague.com/print/boxscore/2480
ADVERTISEMENT
The Rochester Honkers opened an 8-1 lead after three innings on Sunday, but couldn't make that lead stick in a 10-9 loss to the Waterloo Bucks.
Rochester recorded 15 hits and drew 10 walks against the Waterloo pitching staff.
Owatonna native and Rochester Grizzlies goalie Zach Wiese committed to play Division I college hockey at the University of Minnesota last week. He's the first Grizzly to play Division I hockey.
The Dundas Dukes handed the Rochester Royals at 10-5 loss in amateur baseball on Sunday.
Duluth FC scored twice in the final 27 minutes and beat the No. 1-ranked team in the National Premier Soccer League, Med City FC.
Davidson College sophomore Michael Carico -- in his first season as the Rochester Honkers' catcher -- delivered a record-setting season for the Wildcats after coming back from a torn labrum.