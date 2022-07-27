SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Sports
Honkers downed by five-run third inning in Willmar

Rochester's comeback fell just short in a game that was delayed two hours because of rain.

Rochester Honkers baseball logo
By Staff reports
July 27, 2022 09:38 AM
WILLMAR — A five-run third inning by the Willmar Stingers doomed the Rochester Honkers on Tuesday night.

The Honkers nearly completed the comeback but ultimately the five-run deficit was too much to overcome as the Stingers swept the two-game series with a 6-5 victory in a contest that started two hours late due to rain on Tuesday night.

The Honkers are now 8-8 in the second half and 23-27 overall, while the Stingers are 13-3, 34-16.

The Stingers broke open a 1-1 tie in the third, scoring five runs on just two hits, while sending nine men to the plate. The first two runs of the inning came via a bases loaded walk.

Yet, those would be the last runs the Stingers would score as the Honkers bullpen tossed seven scoreless innings.

Saint John's University and Sartell, Minn. native Sam Hanson threw four hitless innings with seven strikeouts to give the offense a chance.

The offense did their best to chip away, scoring single runs in the fourth, fifth, seventh and eighth innings. Jaxson Edwards had an RBI single, before wild pitches delivered the next two runs. Tyler White was hit by a pitch in the eighth that drove in a run but the Honkers ended up stranding the bases loaded that inning. As an offense, the Honkers had a hard time of taking advantage of 11 walks by leaving 13 on base.

The Honkers will look to bounce back with a doubleheader on the road Wednesday against the first half division champions St. Cloud Rox with games at 1:05 and 7:05 p.m.

