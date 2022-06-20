SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Honkers drop home game to Duluth

The Duluth Huskies defeated the Rochester Honkers 5-2 in Northwoods League baseball on Sunday.

Rochester Honkers baseball logo
June 19, 2022 11:36 PM
ROCHESTER — Jake Hamilton allowed two runs over the first five innings as the Duluth Huskies topped the Rochester Honkers 5-2 in Northwoods League baseball on Sunday.

Hamilton pitched in and out of danger as he allowed seven hits and walked three while striking out six.

Eduardo Rosario went 2-for-3 with three RBIs for Duluth (11-9) and Devin Hurdle hit a solo home run. Jonathan Vastine had a perfect day at the plate as he was 4-for-4 with a run scored.

Catcher Michael Carico went 3-for-4 with two runs scored for the Honkers. He is now batting .341 this season. Nico Regino went 2-for-4 with an RBI while Alex Pimentel was 1-for-2 with an RBI. The Honkers had seven hits.

Brant Alazaus allowed five runs, just three earned, over the first five innings to suffer the loss. Caleb Lingenfelter and Jace Root both had two scoreless innings in relief for the Honkers.

The Honkers are now 7-12 and in last place in the five-team Great Plains West Divison of the Northwoods League. Rochester will host Duluth again at 6:30 p.m. on Monday.

Honkers boxscore: https://scorebook.northwoodsleague.com/print/boxscore/2402

