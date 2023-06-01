Honkers drop home opener as they strand 10 runners in 1-0 defeat

ROCHESTER — The Rochester Honkers received another strong pitching performance but couldn't get any clutch hits as they suffered a 1-0 loss to the Thunder Bay Border Cats in Northwoods League baseball on Wednesday at Mayo Field.

The Honkers (2-1) fell in their home opener despite out hitting Thunder Bay (2-1). The Honkers left 10 runners on base, nine in the final four innings. They left the bases loaded in the eighth inning and two runners on in the sixth, seventh and ninth.

For the third consecutive game to start the season, Rochester got an efficient outing from its starting pitcher. Cole Mahlum (0-1) (Dakota County Technical College) settled down after allowing the first three Border Cats to reach and finished allowing just one run allowing in 5 2/3 innings. He struck out three and walked three.]

The only run came in the top of the first inning on an RBI sacrifice fly by Peter Fusek (Western Illinois). Thunder Bay would manage just three hits after the first two batters.

Nico Regino (Charleston Southern) led the offensive charge for the Honkers with a three-hit game. The third-year Honkers veteran now has six hits in the first three games.

The Honkers put the tying run in scoring position with one out in the final two innings, but Kannon Carr (Jefferson College) shut the door on both opportunities. Carr recorded six of his seven outs via the strikeout.

Peyton Frosher (1-0) (Angelina College) earned the win for Thunder Bay. He threw 6 1/3 scoreless innings and allowed just five hits.

Rochester will try to even the two-game series when it hosts Thunder Bay at 6:35 p.m. Thursday.

Honkers boxscore