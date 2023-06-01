99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, June 1

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Honkers drop home opener as they strand 10 runners in 1-0 defeat

After winning their first two games to start the season, the Rochester Honkers suffered a 1-0 loss to Thunder Bay on Wednesday at Mayo Field in the team's home opener.

Rochester Honkers baseball logo
By Staff reports
Today at 12:08 AM

ROCHESTER — The Rochester Honkers received another strong pitching performance but couldn't get any clutch hits as they suffered a 1-0 loss to the Thunder Bay Border Cats in Northwoods League baseball on Wednesday at Mayo Field.

The Honkers (2-1) fell in their home opener despite out hitting Thunder Bay (2-1). The Honkers left 10 runners on base, nine in the final four innings. They left the bases loaded in the eighth inning and two runners on in the sixth, seventh and ninth.

For the third consecutive game to start the season, Rochester got an efficient outing from its starting pitcher. Cole Mahlum (0-1) (Dakota County Technical College) settled down after allowing the first three Border Cats to reach and finished allowing just one run allowing in 5 2/3 innings. He struck out three and walked three.]

Find more news important to you

The only run came in the top of the first inning on an RBI sacrifice fly by Peter Fusek (Western Illinois). Thunder Bay would manage just three hits after the first two batters.

Nico Regino (Charleston Southern) led the offensive charge for the Honkers with a three-hit game. The third-year Honkers veteran now has six hits in the first three games.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Honkers put the tying run in scoring position with one out in the final two innings, but Kannon Carr (Jefferson College) shut the door on both opportunities. Carr recorded six of his seven outs via the strikeout.

Peyton Frosher (1-0) (Angelina College) earned the win for Thunder Bay. He threw 6 1/3 scoreless innings and allowed just five hits.

Rochester will try to even the two-game series when it hosts Thunder Bay at 6:35 p.m. Thursday.

Honkers boxscore

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Rochester Honkers baseball logo
Sports
Honkers sweep Waterloo to start year with back-to-back wins
May 30, 2023 10:55 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Rochester Honkers baseball logo
Sports
Honkers open 2023 season with a victory in Waterloo
May 30, 2023 01:50 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Ava Nuttall track and field.jpg
Sports
Century grad Ava Nuttall earns national berth in Division I women's track
May 29, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


Section 1AA girls golf
Prep
Lake City powers through rain to sweep Section 1AA girls golf titles
May 31, 2023 08:45 PM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
Section 1AA golf finals
Prep
Lourdes' Rich, PIZM repeat as Section 1AA boys golf champions
May 31, 2023 08:02 PM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
ISAAC.AHN.MUG.jpg
Prep
Mayo's second-round rally leads to fifth boys golf section championship in school history
May 31, 2023 05:56 PM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
City Press Event
Business
Rochester's riverfront vision could turn asphalt parking lots into green parks
May 31, 2023 05:05 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger