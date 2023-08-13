Honkers drop season finale in La Crosse

LA CROSSE — The Rochester Honkers ended the 2023 Northwoods League season with a 10-7 loss to the La Crosse Loggers Saturday night in La Crosse.

The Honkers end the season with an overall record of 32-36 — 14-20 in the second half. La Crosse finishes the regular season with a Great Plains East Division best 40-28 — 27-7 in the second — and will now take on Eau Claire in the divisional playoffs starting Monday.

A pair of four-run innings proved to be the difference.

The Honkers had led 7-2 after Petey Craska blasted a two-run home run to right field in the fifth. It was the second of two homers for the Georgia Tech recruit. He hit a solo shot in the third as well, finishing 3-for-3 with four RBIs on the night.

The Loggers, however, would score four on just one hit in their half of the fifth to trim the deficit to 7-6.

In the seventh, the Loggers again needed just one hit, taking advantage of four walks, a hit by pitch and an E-5 in the inning to take the lead — one they wouldn't relinquish with the Honkers never managing to get the tying run to the plate.

