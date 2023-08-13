Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, August 12

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Honkers drop season finale in La Crosse

Four-run seventh does Rochester in as it loses final game of the regular season.

Rochester Honkers baseball logo
By Staff reports
Today at 10:26 PM

LA CROSSE — The Rochester Honkers ended the 2023 Northwoods League season with a 10-7 loss to the La Crosse Loggers Saturday night in La Crosse.

The Honkers end the season with an overall record of 32-36 — 14-20 in the second half. La Crosse finishes the regular season with a Great Plains East Division best 40-28 — 27-7 in the second — and will now take on Eau Claire in the divisional playoffs starting Monday.

A pair of four-run innings proved to be the difference.

The Honkers had led 7-2 after Petey Craska blasted a two-run home run to right field in the fifth. It was the second of two homers for the Georgia Tech recruit. He hit a solo shot in the third as well, finishing 3-for-3 with four RBIs on the night.

The Loggers, however, would score four on just one hit in their half of the fifth to trim the deficit to 7-6.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the seventh, the Loggers again needed just one hit, taking advantage of four walks, a hit by pitch and an E-5 in the inning to take the lead — one they wouldn't relinquish with the Honkers never managing to get the tying run to the plate.

Link to full box score

Find more news important to you

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Rochester Royals Baseball logo
Sports
Northfield wins to force one-game showdown with Rochester Royals
23h ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Rochester Honkers baseball logo
Sports
Honkers get a late slam, but drop final home game of the season
2d ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
1cba35491ffe7ea467ef6aa34625a28d.jpg
Local
Mayo Clinic to provide Saturday sports injury clinics during fall athletics season
2d ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


Nana Gogo Toybrary Preschool Readiness Fair
Local
New event hopes to make navigating the preschool system a little easier for Rochester families
9h ago
 · 
By  Sydney Mook
Rochester Library Board, Rochester City Council meeting
Members Only
Local
Happy news must wait for council watch parties in Rochester
11h ago
 · 
By  Answer Man
GinnysDriveIn.jpg
Members Only
Business
Ginny’s Drive-In offers burgers, good company in West Concord
14h ago
 · 
By  Sara Guymon
OPED-CORONAVIRUS-BLAME-COMMENTARY-KHN
Members Only
Health
COVID cases are ticking up in the U.S. Will Minnesota have a fall, winter wave?
17h ago
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden