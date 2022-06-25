Honkers drop second straight against Eau Claire
The Eau Claire Express limited the Rochester Honkers to four hits as it ended a 5-1 winner on Friday.
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — The Eau Claire Express handed the Rochester Honkers their second straight loss Friday, winning the Northwoods League baseball game 5-1.
Rochester had entered its series with Eau Claire on a three-game winning streak.
The Express rode excellent pitching in beating the Honkers, who were limited to just four hits. Nico Regino had two of them and is now batting .350.
David Rodriguez was the losing pitcher. He allowed five hits and two runs over five innings.
The Express finished with eight hits.
Rochester (10-14 overall) hosts Waterloo at 6:35 p.m. Saturday.
Box score: https://scorebook.northwoodsleague.com/print/boxscore/2456
